Nephew of Tyler Perry Hangs Himself In Prison Cell, Family Isn’t Convinced It Wasn’t Foul Play

Tyler Perry’s family is reportedly very suspicious after learning his nephew, Gavin Porter, was found dead in a prison cell after an apparent suicide.
TMZ reports that the 26-year-old was found hanging in his cell at a prison facility near St. Helena Parish in Louisiana on Tuesday (Feb.25) evening according to sources close to the situation. Prison officials told Gavin’s immediate family, which includes Tyler’s sister, who is Gavin’s mom, that Porter used a bedsheet to hang himself while he was in solitary confinement. Perry’s family isn’t buying what they are selling according to the celebrity gossip site and still are not convinced his death was not a product of foul play.
Sources told TMZ that Gavin was placed in solitary confinement over the weekend following a physical altercation with another prisoner.
Per TMZ:
Porter was arrested back in 2016 for fatally shooting his biological father in front of his mother following a heated argument between them authorities reported. He pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Perry has not issued a statement on the death of his nephew.
Photo: Michael Tran / Getty