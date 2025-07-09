Cassius Approves: Clipse Readies “LGSOE” Merch, Supreme Ups It’s Sunglasses Game & More

Welcome to Cassius Approves, where the team drops off some of the hottest items around in fashion, sneakers, tech, and more. Whether an impulsive purchase, a quick Amazon Prime order, or a statement piece, we’re cutting through the noise with our recommendations. Check out our latest selections below.

Rap group Clipse is on a media run promoting their forthcoming album Let God Sort Em Out, and the hype behind the group’s first release in over a decade has led to fans welcoming anything tangible they can get their hands on. Add merch to https://letgodsortemout.com/that list, which now includes a Denim tears Coke-inspired (wink wink) hat and a slew of offerings featuring the KAWS figure, like cobranded t-shirts and vinyls. There are even autographed CDs available for Clipse fans who also appreciate the Companion figure in all its forms. Of course, all goods started shipping once the blood brother duo’s LP releases on July 11.

It’s rare that a Supreme drop doesn’t come with insane lines outside of its Soho stores or near instant dimmed sold out badges on the product pages. So consider yourself lucky that the hypebeats haven’t gotten their paws on the skate brands sunglass collection that dropped a few weeks back. With Preme branding on the arm, there are five new styles available, including a slimmed-out bug-eye model, the thick-rimmed Blair with chrome skeletal detailing, and the wayfarer-flowering Avon. All the frames are made in Italy with anti-reflective coated lenses and will run you between $178 and $248.

Bad Bunny has become a musical icon over the past decade, but no matter where his talents take him, he never forgets where he’s from. That loyalty extends to his adidas partnership through his latest drop, the Gazelle City Series. While in the depths of his 30-show “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency on his island, he announces the collection at the perfect time. He doused the gazelle indoors in three colorways, paying homage to PR. First is the El Yunque in a clean green colorway reminiscent of Puerto Rico’s national rainforest, the orange Santurce, which pays homage to the culture, and the clean pink colorway known as Cabo Rojo, similar to the natural salt pink flats. Each pair has its inspiration in Spanish beneath a foiled adidas logo. Expect an August release date for $140.

Rolexes are known for beverage-related nicknames like the root beer or Sprite, and now another diver watch, albeit way more affordable, has a similarly tasty idea. Malaysian micro brand Revelot is playing to its Southeast Asian roots with the Duran colored Hexmariner. Its geometric face is similar to the fruit’s prickly outside, and the deep yellow dial detailing is reminiscent of the inside. “KING OF FRUITS” is even etched into the chapter ring for those looking close enough. The 39mm stainless steel piece is currently available on the site for about $400.