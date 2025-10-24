Taraji P. Henson Inks 2-Movie Deal With Netflix

During the Color Purple promo run, actress Taraji P. Henson cried when discussing the compensation that Black actresses receive.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said in a Sirius XM interview. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. She added, “I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing.”

Well, now it appears Henson has earned a check she’s much happier with. She’s signed a two-picture deal with Netflix. She will star in and executive-produce both movies for the streamer. No word yet on what the movies will be about, any co-stars or release date, but after the success of Tyler Perry’s Straw and her own work on mental health, maybe it will be along those lines.

“Partnering with Netflix on this two-picture deal is an exciting new chapter for me”, Henson said in a statement. “I’ve always believed that storytelling can inspire, heal, and celebrate our shared humanity. With a partner like Netflix, I have the opportunity to do that on a global stage. I’m grateful for their trust in me as we start this new journey together.”

Henson, 55, was an Oscar nominee for her role in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Since then, she’s starred in several film and TV projects, including her role as Cookie Lyon on Empire. In 2022, she signed a deal with BET Studios to produce multiple projects for the channel and for Paramount+ under her TPH Entertainment banner.

Written, directed and produced by Perry, Straw was Henson’s first starring role in a Netflix film. Released in June, it generated over 106M views. She has also joined the cast of Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? the third installment of the film series. Along with Henson, the returning cast includes Perry, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Lamman Rucker, and Sharon Leal.