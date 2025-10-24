Subscribe
Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson Inks 2-Movie Deal With Netflix

The actress lands a two-picture acting deal with the streamer.

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

During the Color Purple promo run, actress Taraji P. Henson cried when discussing the compensation that Black actresses receive.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said in a Sirius XM interview. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. She added, “I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing.”

Well, now it appears Henson has earned a check she’s much happier with. She’s signed a two-picture deal with Netflix. She will star in and executive-produce both movies for the streamer. No word yet on what the movies will be about, any co-stars or release date, but after the success of Tyler Perry’s Straw and her own work on mental health, maybe it will be along those lines.

“Partnering with Netflix on this two-picture deal is an exciting new chapter for me”, Henson said in a statement. “I’ve always believed that storytelling can inspire, heal, and celebrate our shared humanity. With a partner like Netflix, I have the opportunity to do that on a global stage. I’m grateful for their trust in me as we start this new journey together.”

Henson, 55, was an Oscar nominee for her role in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Since then, she’s starred in several film and TV projects, including her role as Cookie Lyon on Empire. In 2022, she signed a deal with BET Studios to produce multiple projects for the channel and for Paramount+ under her TPH Entertainment banner.

Written, directed and produced by Perry, Straw was Henson’s first starring role in a Netflix film. Released in June, it generated over 106M views. She has also joined the cast of Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? the third installment of the film series. Along with Henson, the returning cast includes Perry, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Lamman Rucker, and Sharon Leal.

Related Tags

netflix Taraji P Henson

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Halo: Campaign Evolved

'Halo: Campaign Evolved' Bring's Xbox's Biggest Mascot, Master Chief, To PlayStation

Hip-Hop Wired
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
"The League" Week Five

Chucking Up The Deuces: Highlighting The Rise & Fall Of Kevin McCall

Global Grind
Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside

Really Really: Kevin Gates' Ex Wife Claims Rapper 'Dismantled The Financial Foundation Of Their Family'

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, the Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere
15 Items
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

16 Items
Pop Culture

NLE Choppa Blames Bible Beef With Jonathan Majors On Meagan Good

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close