Subscribe
Close
Food & Drink

Old Forester Honors Pioneering Black Chemist Elmer Lucille Allen

Old Forester To Honor Pioneering Black Chemist Elmer Lucille Allen

Elmer Lucille Allen began her career with famed whiskey producers Brown-Forman, making her the first Black chemist for the company.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Elmer Lucille Allen
Source: Brown-Forman / Brown-Forman

Old Forester, one of the standout whiskey brands in America, has championed consistency and quality with their products since its inception. This weekend, Old Forester will honor Elmer Lucille Allen, a pioneering figure in the whiskey with the distinction of being the first Black chemist to work for whiskey producers, Brown-Forman.

This coming Friday (November 14), Elmer Lucille Allen will be in attendance at Old Forester’s location in Kentucky to sign limited-edition bottles honoring her time and contributions to Brown-Forman. Allen, now 94, joined Brown-Forman in 1966 to test corn, rye, and other materials that went into the whiskey. Allen worked with Brown-Forman for 30 years.

“We are thrilled to recognize Elmer’s contributions, not only to Brown-Forman, but to the entire bourbon community,” said Melissa Rift, Master Taster. “Her story continues to inspire, reminding us of the importance of inclusion, excellence, and perseverance.”

The whiskey brand produces several award-winning whiskies, such as the coveted Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, Old Forester 1920, and Old Forester 1910, among others.

Elmer Lucille Allen will appear at Old Forester from 10 AM to 12 PM local time and will sign the single-barrel expression created in her honor.

To learn more about Old Forester, click here.

Photo: Brown-Forman (top)/Getty (thumbnail)

Related Tags

Kentucky spirit.ed whiskey

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

New York City Council To Vote On Bill Shifting Rental Broker Fees To Landlord

Chi Ossé, Son Of Reggie Ossé aka Combat Jack, Aims To Challenge Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Hip-Hop Wired
6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato's Addiction Battle

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle

Hip-Hop Wired
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere

Spike Lee Debuts The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 x Levi’s Collaboration

Global Grind
AOL BUILD Series: Wendy Williams

Top Neurologist Says Wendy Williams Dementia A Misdiagnosis

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
20 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy’s Appeal Fast Tracked As He’s Spotted In 1st-Ever Prison Photos With NBA Star

2025 Summerfest - Day 5
18 Items
Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

18 Items
Entertainment

Jalen Green’s Massive New Back Tattoo Of Draya Sparks Another Age Gap Debate

Michael
10 Items
Movies

The King of Pop’s Nephew, Jafaar Jackson, Moonwalks Onto Timelines In First Trailer For ‘MICHAEL”

Bazaar "Women Of The Year 2025" - Photocall
11 Items
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close