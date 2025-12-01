ASAP Rocky Announces He's The New Face Of Chanel

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

A$AP Rocky has been racking up the wins in the fashion industry.

With his newest trophy being the new ambassador of Chanel. Flacko went on Instagram to make the announcement, saying, “I’m the new face of Chanel!!!”

Back in February, the Harlem MC was also named the Creative Director of Ray-Ban. The sunglass brand put out a statement on their website about their excitement for Rocky joining the brand:

“A$AP’s influence will extend beyond collections to stop design, campaign direction, and more. Watch out for the special drop in Spring 2025 to get your hands on a pair designed by the artist himself.”

Now with his newest venture with Chanel, the high-end brand put out a statement on collaborating with the ASAP Mob rapper, “Rocky is an incredible artist who puts his heart and soul into every project he’s involved in, in addition to being an incredible human being.” Matthieu Blazy, artistic director of Chanel, also sang the Purple Swag’s praise, “Musician, actor, father friend…he brings so much to the table and always delivers with kindness. We are thrilled to welcome him to Chane,l and I’m thrilled to work together again.”

Following Rocky’s post on Instagram, he also showed love to Chanel and his frequent collaborator, Matthieu Blazy:

“Matthieu’s imagination is pushing fashion forward. His designs feel both sensitive and strong, they’re grounded in reality, but at the same time, always invite one to wonder I’m so excited to see him at Chanel.”

Aside from the fashion ventures, Flacko is not done teasing his fans with his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. He recently performed at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival and wore a hoodie with the date, Jan.16, on his sleeve. Some fans believe he may have just announced the date of his album; others say Rocky is trolling, as Jan.16 is National Nothing Day.

Either way, ASAP fans hope it’s something. See reactions to the Chanel announcement below.