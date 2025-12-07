The Fumble: Marc Lamont Hill on Sports Gambling Scandal, Chris Paul’s Awkward Departure

Source: David Jensen / Getty

The final college football regular-season rankings are out, and that’s not even the biggest news in college sports.

Lane Kiffin has officially left Ole Miss to become the head coach at LSU, and many are wondering if it’s the right move for him to abandon his players in the middle of the season.

The Fumble cohosts, Rodney Rikai and Samaria, break down the terrible timing.

“I think this is foul, and the people who suffer the most from this are the kids, right? Like these are people who have bought in, who have committed to the idea, the concept of this coach,” Rikai said. “And so the idea that Lane Kiffin will no longer be able to walk these young boys, these men out onto the field for the next three or four weeks is a travesty in my opinion.”

Dillon Gabriel has also been trending but for all the wrong reasons, after his fiancée was too critical of the Cleveland Browns’ recent loss.

“You know, the problem is the kids nowadays don’t have PR training. The parents don’t either. Nobody is getting trained. And we’ve seen Dillon say things where it’s kind of made you scratch your head like, ‘Okay, is there something really going on?’ because Shedeur doesn’t give off that same energy. Obviously, he’s going home, and he’s talking about this stuff to her, which is normal, right?”

Our guest this week was Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, who chopped it up about the NBA gambling scandal, the Los Angeles Clippers’ disrespectfully cutting Chris Paul in the middle of his farewell season, and some conspiracy theories.

