Health

De La Soul Leading Men’s Health Conference At Morehouse

The Hip-Hop pioneers want to help other Black men live healthy lives.

Published on January 24, 2026
De La Soul
Source: Gie Knaeps / Getty

After the death of one of its founding members, the pioneering Hip-Hop trio De La Soul is behind an inaugural health conference aimed at Black men. Kelvin “Posdnuos” Mercer and Vincent “Maseo” Mason didn’t want the death of David “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicouer to be in vain. After suffering from congestive heart failure in the last years of his life, Jolicouer died at the age of 54 in 2023.

The song “Good Health” from De La Soul’s Cabin in the Sky album, released earlier this year, references what it takes to be healthy mentally and physically.

The lyrics read: “They say all just speak, so strive to speak healthy/Was told in life to serve truth directly/True wealth come from good health and wise words/You gotta take better care of yourself and speak healthy/They say all just speak, so strive to speak healthy.”

“This Summit is about turning pain into purpose,” said Mercer. “We’ve always used our music to speak life—and “Good Health” is about making sure our people live long enough to tell their own stories.”

The invitation-open summit is scheduled to take place at Morehouse College on Feb. 19. It will bring together stakeholders in men’s health across multiple disciplines, including medicine, culture, science and community. They will discuss issues including cancer, health disease, mental and physical fitness and addiction.

The summit is being sponsored by LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a pharmaceutical company that is currently developing treatments for cancer.

“Good Health aligns science with culture in a way that is both urgent and deeply human,” said Geordan Pursglove, CEO of LIXTE Biotechnology. “This Summit is a powerful space to connect that innovation to the communities that need it most.”

For his part, Mason says that he’s happy to spread the word about why health matters and how important it is to prioritize it, especially for Black men.

“This isn’t just a conversation—it’s a call,” he added. “Good health is real wealth. We’re creating space for Black men, families, and communities to own that truth—together.”

You can request an invite through the Summit’s website here.


