Pop Culture

Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested In Miami After 2 Week Manhunt

The boxing champion was taken into custody without incident in the Miami Design District on Wednesday.

Published on January 29, 2026
Jake Paul v Gervonta Davis - Press Conference
Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

Boxing champ Gervonta Davis was captured in Miami, Wednesday, two weeks after officials issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping.

According to ESPN, the Miami Gardens police and the United States Marshals fugitive task “conducted a three-county surveillance operation to find Davis, taking him into custody without incident in the Miami Design District.”

Davis was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he was booked around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest warrant, which was issued Jan. 14, stems from an alleged incident on Oct. 27 when Davis reportedly confronted and assaulted an ex-girlfriend. Davis allegedly forced the woman to leave the club where she worked as a VIP cocktail server.

From ESPN: 

The police report says Davis grabbed the woman by her hair and throat, and told her, “You think I would not find you,” and then took her to the parking lot of the club, where he eventually released her.

The woman told police she met Davis in 2022 and that they dated for five months in 2025 before the relationship ended and she no longer communicated with him.

“What the police said is exactly in line with our lawsuit. So whatever investigation they did, they determined it was enough to get a judge to sign off on an arrest warrant,” the woman’s attorney, Jeff Chukwuma, told ESPN. “The state attorney had to make the determination before, which coincides exactly with our civil complaint.”

ESPN notes that Davis has a history of legal issues, some of which include domestic violence charges. Many of the cases filed against Davis have been dropped, but in 2023, Davis was sentenced in a hit-and-run case to three years probation and 90-day house arrest.   

Davis was forced to cancel his fight with Jake Paul in October after the woman filed her lawsuit. He was replaced with Anthony Joshua. His last fight was a draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March. 

It was unclear how Davis’ arrest in Florida would affect his probation in Maryland.

See social media’s reaction to his legal issues below.

