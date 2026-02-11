Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo Get Into It With Ja Rule On A Plane

Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo’s Beef With Ja Rule Leads To Heated Pillow Fight On A Plane

Ja Rule out here just trying to live his life LOL SMH...

Published on February 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBL Rd 9 - Perth Wildcats v Sydney Kings
Source: Paul Kane / Getty

If we’ve learned anything about 50 Cent over the course of his career, it’s that the man will never, ever let Ja Rule get a moment’s peace if he has anything to say about it. And now, his peoples are following suit, as Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda reminded Ja that there ain’t no love lost between the two age-old rivals.

Late Monday night (Feb. 9), Uncle Murda took to Instagram to share a video of himself and Tony Yayo running into Ja Rule on a flight. Unfortunately for the “Holla” rapper, he had to take his seat directly in front of Fiddy’s homies. With Uncle Murda immediately calling out Ja saying, “Sucka ass Ja Rule on the plane.” Ja Rule turned around to share some words of his own before Tony Yayo went off on him, and the video cut off.

In the next clip, we see an empty chair where Ja Rule was sitting and Murda and Yayo sharing a laugh about the entire situation.

While we don’t know the specifics of how the altercation went down and what led to Ja leaving the seat (of the flight altogether), 50 Cent was quick to share the video and chime in, as he will never miss an opportunity to remind the world that there’s no love lost between himself and his day one Hip-Hop rival.

“😆 he was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove his scary ass 🥷🏾. LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL”

Like Tupac once said, “Some things will never change.”

Ja for his part said he stood up for himself and took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his side of the story, saying he “popped on these punks” by himself and “threw a pillow at Yayo.” Low-key sounded like a sleepover, but aight.

Ja even shared a message from TMZ inquiring about the incident, suggesting that Ja was the aggressor in the situation to showcase he didn’t go out like a sucka, though 50’s two cents on the matter kind of makes it seem like that was a tactic Ja used to get himself removed from the situation.

You just can’t win with 50.

What do y’all think about the latest incident involving Ja Rule and 50 Cent’s homies? Are they too old for these shenanigans or nah?

See social media’s reactions below.

Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo’s Beef With Ja Rule Leads To Heated Pillow Fight On A Plane was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related Tags

50 Cent beef Ja Rule Tony Yayo

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    2017 CMT Music Awards - Show

    Kolonizer Kid Rock Tried It: Says JAY-Z’s Halftime Choices Are “DEI” Hires

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    “Lost The Super Bowl And The Girl”: 50 Cent Takes Aim At Stefon Diggs

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium

    Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows Since 2000 Ranked By Viewership

    Global Grind
    Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King

    Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of 'Be Happy'

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    17 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Who is Sky Bri? The OF Model Spotted Courtside With Druski

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    18 Items
    Sports  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Patriots’ Mack Hollins Arrives At Super Bowl Wearing Prison Uniform With Handcuffs & Confuses Everyone

    Comment
    Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    Ranking The Biggest NBA Trades In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close