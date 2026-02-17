How To Support Your Friends Observing Ramadan — Even If You’re Not Muslim

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Ramadan is a sacred month observed by Muslims around the world, a time for fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. From sunrise to sunset, those observing refrain from food and drink while focusing on spiritual growth and discipline.

If you have a friend, coworker, or loved one observing Ramadan and you’re not Muslim, you might wonder how to show up for them in a meaningful way. The good news? Support doesn’t require perfection; it just requires awareness and care.

Here’s how to be the kind of friend who gets it right.



Don’t Pressure Them to Eat or Drink

It may seem harmless to say, “Just have a sip!” or “One bite won’t hurt,” but fasting during Ramadan is intentional and sacred. Avoid jokingly tempting them or repeatedly offering food and drinks during fasting hours. A simple “I know you’re fasting — I’ll catch you at sunset” goes a long way.

Be Mindful About Scheduling Meals or Happy Hours

If you’re planning brunch, lunch meetings, or after-work drinks, consider the timing. They may still attend to socialize, but be thoughtful about whether the event revolves entirely around food during fasting hours. If possible, schedule gatherings after sunset so they can fully participate.

Ask Thoughtful Questions (Not Intrusive Ones)

Curiosity is welcome, interrogation is not. Instead of asking deeply personal questions about your friend’s religious practices during Ramadan, try open-ended and respectful ones like, “What does Ramadan mean to you?” or “Is there anything I should know to be supportive this month?” Let them guide the depth of the conversation.

Respect Prayer Time

Muslims observing Ramadan may increase their daily prayers or attend additional nightly prayers. If you’re with them and they need to step away briefly, honor that time without commentary. Prayer isn’t an interruption.



Avoid Assumptions About Energy Levels

Yes, fasting can be physically demanding. But avoid statements like, “You must be so tired,” or “I don’t know how you’re functioning.” Everyone experiences Ramadan differently. Let them tell you how they feel instead of projecting.



Offer Flexibility If You’re Managing Teams

Suppose you’re in a leadership role, small accommodations matter. Consider flexible hours, lighter meeting loads late in the afternoon, or understanding if someone steps away for prayer. Inclusion is proactive, not reactive.

Learn the Basics (Without Making Them Your Teacher)

It’s beautiful to want to understand Ramadan better, but don’t rely solely on your Muslim friends to educate you. Take a few minutes to read about the significance of fasting, charity, and prayer during the month. Showing up informed shows respect. And if you really want to take your support a step further, you can try fasting alongside your friend who is celebrating to show respect and gain an understanding of this deeply meaningful practice.

Check In — But Don’t Center Yourself

A simple “Thinking of you during Ramadan” or “Ramadan Mubarak” is meaningful. Just avoid turning the check-in into a performance about how supportive you are. The focus should stay on them and their experience.



Offer to Join for Iftar

Iftar — the evening meal that breaks the fast — is often communal and joyful. If you’re invited, go! If you’re close enough, you can even ask, “Would you ever want company for iftar?” Sharing that first sip of water at sunset is a beautiful way to build connection. Bring a dish, too.

Celebrate Eid With Them

Ramadan ends with Eid al-Fitr, a major celebration marked by prayer, food, and togetherness. A thoughtful text, a small gift, or simply saying “Eid Mubarak” acknowledges an important holiday that often doesn’t get mainstream attention.

Acknowledge That Ramadan Can Be Spiritually and Emotionally Intense

Ramadan isn’t just about fasting from food; it’s about reflection, discipline, generosity, and spiritual recalibration. For many, it can be deeply emotional. Be gentle. Extend grace. Understand they may be navigating both spiritual highs and personal introspection.

