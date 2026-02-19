Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

LaMelo Ball Crashes Custom Hummer & Leaves In A Lamborghini

LaMelo Ball Crashes Custom Hummer & Leaves Scene In A Lamborghini

Ball was not injured, but at least one person was treated following the collision in Charlotte, N.C. 

Published on February 19, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets
Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was involved in a car crash in the Uptown Charlotte area on Wednesday evening.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Ball was not injured in the collision, though officials at the scene said at least one other person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A video circulating online reportedly shows Ball briefly exiting his vehicle before entering another car —a Lamborghini—and leaving the area.

Ball was driving a customized 2022 GMC Hummer wrapped in desert camo, bright orange interior, and matching rims— one of which rolled onto the sidewalk. He didn‘t wait to be evaluated by medical personnel. A nearby restaurant employee who began his shift around 4:30 p.m. told the newspaper he heard a loud impact and saw “two cars completely damaged.” Both Ball’s car and the other vehicle, described as a silver sedan, sustained significant damage.

Witnesses said a crowd of roughly 50 to 100 people quickly gathered at the scene. Some observers assumed Ball initially remained inside his vehicle to avoid drawing a larger spectacle. One witness told the outlet the guard “never got out of his car or anything” before eventually being escorted away from the crash site.

The incident is not the first traffic-related controversy connected to Ball. A lawsuit filed in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, alleges that in October 2023, he injured a 12-year-old boy seeking an autograph while leaving a scrimmage. According to the complaint, Ball drove away and ran over the boy’s foot. The Hornets were originally named as defendants in the suit but were later dismissed.

The civil case against Ball is still ongoing. He has denied responsibility, arguing the child caused his own injuries. Attorneys representing the boy’s family recently filed a motion requesting additional time for mediation as the matter continues through the courts.

See social media’s reaction to Ball’s latest traffic violation below.

Related Tags

car accident car crash lamelo ball

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Locals Call For Capping Cross-Bronx Expressway To Reduce Negative Health Effects

    Bronx Mall Madness: Hundreds Of Teens Rush Stores And Things Got Ugly

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' And Sony Pictures Animation's "GOAT"

    Emmy-Nominated Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Breaks Down 'GOAT’s' Streetwear Style

    Global Grind
    2023 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole's The Fall Off Tour: Our Dream Setlist Of J. Cole Hits

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
    25 Items
    Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

    The King’s Still Reigning: LeBron James’ Most Legendary Moments

    Comment
    Keepers of the Culture
    Target Keepers of the Culture  |  By Victoria Kim

    Cooking With Purpose: How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

    Comment
    Ice Hockey - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 1
    23 Items
    Pop Culture  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    AOC, Claressa Shields Drag Jake Paul For Calling Bad Bunny A “Fake American” As He Backtracks

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    13 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment
    The 2026 NBA All-Star Game
    10 Items
    Sports  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

    Spike Lee Explains His Pro-Palestine Outfit At All-Star Game With First Ever Israeli-Born Player

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close