J. Cole’s Honda Civic Breaks Down Midway Through The 'Trunk Sale Tour'

J. Cole's Honda Breaks Down Midway Through The 'Trunk Sale Tour' So Fans Pull Up To The Repair Shop

J. Cole’s Honda Civic has seen better days, reportedly breaking down in the middle of his trunk sale tour.

Published on February 24, 2026
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

During a stop in Phoenix, Arizona, the old-school Civic decided it needed a break. The Fayetteville rapper took to social media to let fans know there had been a slight delay in his travels.

“Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed. Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CDs in the meantime.”

It looks like Phoenix may get a longer visit than expected while the car is being repaired, and fans found the auto shop he was at and pulled up to show love.

Earlier this month, he announced that he’d be making stops around the country, driving the old car —with a newly installed engine— and inviting a few select fans to take a ride with him and listen to the new album.

He revealed the Trunk Sale Tour a few weeks ago in an effort to restore the feeling of his youth.

“As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers “yo you like hip hop??” Was the beginning of the sales pitch. When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music.

Just days earlier, the Dreamville MC announced The Fall-Off World Tour, supporting his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, which has been well-received by fans and the Hip-Hop world.

The original announcement included 54 tour dates, but Cole later expanded the run with an additional 19 stops. The tour will hit major cities, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Boston.

The tour is set to begin on July 10th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will wrap up on December 12th in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Even with the unexpected setback, Cole continues to prove his dedication to connecting with fans by any means necessary.

See social media’s reaction to the unexpected pitstop below.

J. Cole’s Honda Breaks Down Midway Through The ‘Trunk Sale Tour’ So Fans Pull Up To The Repair Shop was originally published on hiphopwired.com

