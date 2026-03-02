Subscribe
Bernice Burgos Documents BBL Removal On Social Media

Bernice Burgos Is Documenting Her BBL Removal & Sharing Body Contouring Journey With Fans

The model and entrepreneur gave her followers a front-row seat as she underwent a non-invasive procedure to help reshape and refine her look.

Published on March 2, 2026
VH1's "The Impact New York" Series Premiere
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Former video vixen Bernice Burgos is taking her social media followers along with her as she makes changes to her body. 

The model and entrepreneur is removing her BBL through a body contouring procedure, and all her TikTok followers are following along as Burgos shares footage of the experience from Beverly Hills, California. 

Dr. Ashkan Gavami, who performed Burgos’s surgery, noted that the mother of two had nothing to worry about since he’s been doing the body contouring “since 2007,” he said, as he explained the procedure to Burgos and her fans. 

Complex reports that the plan was to refine the enhancements Burgos already had. 

“I just want to reshape my butt,” she said. 

Gavami’s approach focused on “legging-tight look without the leggings.” 

“To do that, he used Quantum RF, a minimally invasive treatment that uses controlled radiofrequency energy to tighten skin and improve its contour. The procedure works by heating deeper layers of the skin to stimulate collagen and elastin while also breaking down fat cells, which are then assisted in removal by lymphatic massage. It’s commonly used for areas like the abdomen, thighs, and arms, with results developing gradually over several months.” Complex reports. 

The treatment would be non-invasive and wouldn’t require much healing time, Burgos explained during pre-op videos. 

Burgos rose to popularity after appearing in several rap videos, including DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” and Rick Ross’ “Diced Pineapples,” which helped her gain some 7.2 million Instagram followers, but she has been quiet about her relationships. 

She explained on a recent episode of The Ish Podcast that she stopped boasting about her relationships a long time ago.  

“I’m not going to sit here and say I’m in a relationship or not. That’s none of your business,” she said.

