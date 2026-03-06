Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival Is Back, Chef JJ Johnson Hosting Jerk Jam

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

The highly anticipated Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (NPIWFF) is back for 2026, and so is Chef JJ Johnson. The renowned chef and host of Just Eats with Chef JJ on CLEO TV will once again be hosting the trademark Jerk Jam during the festivities on Paradise Island and is holding down a new event with his co-sign, too.

Kicking off on Wednesday, March 11, the NPIWFF has become a yearly destination for foodies and appreciators of the rich culture the Caribbean has to offer. Once again going down at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort, also returning is a who’s who of celebrity chefs. Besides Johnson, attendees may bump into the likes of Aaron Sanchez, José Andrés, Michael Symon, Tom Colicchio, Michael White, and many more.

Needless to say, Johnson is in good company since his own culinary resume is not too shabby. The New York native has become celebrated for his embrace of the foods the African diaspora and infusing his knowledge into his cooking and endeavors like his Fieldtrip restaurants, which spotlight rice and include shops in New York City and Paradise Island. “The Atlantis family has been an incredible partner. We’ve grown the concept in a way that resonates with their guests, who have now become our guests,” Johnson tells CassiusLife.

Besides having a well-liked Fieldtrip store on the resort, Johnson has been part of NPIWFF since its inception (this is the 6th annual NPIWFF). “I’m focused on building platforms and community, not just restaurants,” says Johnson. “That means expanding my concepts creatively while protecting the integrity of the food. I think about long-term legacy now and am always looking to build with the Atlantis team and family. In that spirit, this year we are bringing a new experience into the NPIWFF mix at my R&B Brunch!”

The “R&B Brunch With JJ Johnson” he mentioned goes down Sunday (March 15). Besides enjoying food and cocktails, guests will also be entertained by a live performance from a famed R&B crooner. Those in attendance may need the energy boost since the night before is NPIWFF’s marquee event, the Jerk Jam — which will be co-hosted by Chef Antonia Lofaso. With Sugar Ray as its headlining act, patrons will help themselves to specialty takes on the famed and historically rich cooking style applied to grilled meats and seafood to go with beer, wine and cocktails.

“Jerk is more than a seasoning — it’s resistance, preservation, and identity,” explains Johnson. “It comes from the Maroons and Taíno people, from survival in the hills, from using smoke and spice not just for flavor but for protection and technique. That history matters. What makes jerk special is that it’s layered. It’s heat from Scotch bonnet, warmth from allspice, aromatics from thyme and scallion, and smoke from pimento wood. It hits you in waves.”

Johnson knows what he’s talking about, considering his expertise. It’s partly the reason why he comes back to the Bahamas year after year to share his wisdom and love for the food of the diaspora.

Says Johnson, “Cooking in the Bahamas feels like cooking inside the story. The African diaspora isn’t theoretical there; it’s everywhere. It’s in the language, the music, the rhythm, the seasoning. You taste history in the food. You feel it in Junkanoo, in the seafood culture, in the way people gather. For me, it’s affirming and reminds me of what I’ve been exploring. The throughline from West Africa to the Caribbean to the American South is a lived experience.”

Other signature events to look forward to include the annual “Tacos & Tequila,” hosted by celeb chefs Symon and Sanchez, and “A Taste Of Paradise,” hosted by Tom Colicchio, which showcases local chefs and cuisine. Throughout the weekend, adventurous types will also be able to participate in wine tastings, beachside dinners, happy hours and even actual fishing with famed chefs.

Tickets for NPIWFF can be purchased right here.

