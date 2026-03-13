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Jada Pinkett Smith Returning In A Different World Netflix Reboot

Jada Pinkett Smith Returns to ‘A Different World’ For Netflix Reboot

The actress confirmed on Instagram that she will reprise her fan-favorite role in the upcoming reboot, joining original cast members returning to Hillman College.

Published on March 13, 2026
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A Different World has added another integral piece to Hillman’s legacy as Jada Pinkett Smith has confirmed that she is joining the ensemble cast to reprise her role as Lena James in the Netflix reboot. 

In an Instagram post, Wednesday, Pinkett Smith posted a photo of her standing outside of a trailer with the “Lena James” on the outside with the caption, “She’s back.” 

Pinkett Smith now joins original castmates, who will also reprise their roles including “Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Wayne, Jasmine Guy as Whitley Gilbert-Wayne, Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson, and Cree Summer as Freddie Brooks,” Deadline reports. 

Charnele Brown, who played Kimberly Reese will also return to the show, as will Jenifer Lewis as Dorothy Dandridge Davenport, who was originally the dean of Hillman. She will now be a professor.

Essence notes that Pinkett Smith “joined the original series during its later seasons, portraying Lena, the confident, outspoken student from Baltimore who brought a different energy to the fictional HBCU. Lena also became involved in storylines that included her job at “The Pit” and a relationship with Hillman basketball player Dorian Heywood (Bumper Robinson). The character’s past occasionally followed her to campus, including a memorable appearance from her former boyfriend Piccolo, played by the late Tupac Shakur.”

The reboot will be a 10-episode series that will focus on the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert-Wayne Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon. The offspring of one of Black America’s favorite fictional couples will be faced with creating her own identity as a Hillman legacy child. 

The reboot cast also includes: Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Vincent Jamal Hooper as Ellington, Elijah J. Roberts as Jalen, Renee Harrison as Candace, and Famecia Ward as Nellie Gaines.

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