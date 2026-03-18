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Kenyon Martin Presses 'Gil's Arena' Staffer For Speech Impediment Joke

Kenyon Martin Presses ‘Gil’s Arena’ Employee For Mocking His Speech Impediment & Reactions Are Mixed

Kenyon Martin went on a nearly eight-minute on-air rant, publicly confronting a podcast staffer for mocking his speech impediment.

Published on March 18, 2026
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BIG3 - Week One
Source: Al Bello / Getty

Kenyon Martin hasn’t stepped onto an NBA court since 2015, and he just proved he hasn’t missed a step when it comes to his intensity.

He now spends his time watching his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., keep his name alive in the league and getting his basketball takes on Gilbert Arenas’ Gil’s Arena podcast. 

But his latest rant wasn’t aimed at one of the many teams jostling for a playoff spot, but the nearly eight-minute tirade was for a member of the podcast’s staff for making fun of his speech impediment.

“Something recently was brought to my attention that one of the people that works here that we see daily and I brought this person into my home, right?” he begins. “Had this person around my wife, my kids, right? Treated with nothing but respect. Right? And this is a loyalty situation. I want people with their kids, teaching situation. When people tell you to be careful who you bring into your inner circle, be careful who you bring into your home, this is the situation that I’m speaking of right now.”

After instructing the staffer to come from behind the camera, Martin pulls out his phone and shows him a video in which he can be faintly heard impersonating Martin’s stutter.

The man claims he tried to apologize weeks ago, but Martin said the apology came out of the blue, and it had no context, so it didn’t mean much.

“That’s something I have stated time and time again on this couch, sensitive subject. Sensitive subject for me, right? I drew a line in the sand a long time ago with this,” Martin said. “There is no apology ever that as an adult that I would accept for this.”

Martin explains that he feels so hurt because he even invited “Suge” to his home for the holidays, since he had no close family or friends in the city to celebrate with.

The one-time All-Star adds, “Don’t ever be in my presence ever again is what I want.”

With the berating over, Nick Young told him to “get his ass out of here now, please.”

There’s no word on whether the employee was fired, but getting called out like that in front of all your co-workers and the world, he’s probably learned his lesson.

Social media is divided, with some thinking it should have been handled behind closed doors.

See the reactions below.

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