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Amazon Brings ‘American Gladiators’ Back With April Premiere Date

The reboot of the iconic competition series debuts April 17 with new Gladiators, and a mix of classic and newly invented games.

Published on March 19, 2026
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Prime Video American Gladiators S1
Source: Prime Video / Prime Video

With America in a war that no one wanted, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio currently roaming the White House in shoes far too big for his tiny feet, it’s far time that we had some news of the good variety. News that makes sense. 

Well, wait no more, Amazon now has a premiere date for the reboot of the 90s classic American Gladiators, the physical competition series, which is hosted by WWE and Real World alum Mike “The Miz” Mizanin as well as BET 106 & Park’s Rocsi Diaz. Deadline reports that the show is set to launch on April 17. 

The April 17 launch will include the first three episodes with three more episodes added to the streaming site on April 24. The final four episodes will debut on May 1.

The launch date comes some two years after Amazon ordered the reboot, which, Deadline notes, is one of the first reality shows. 

From 1989 to 1996 American Gladiators graced America’s small screens as a competition show in which regular folks could take on in-house Gladiators in games that were a step above children’s games. 

“The series was created by Johnny C. Ferraro after he and Dan Carr came up with the original concept for the competition event,” Deadline reports. “Ferraro is creator and exec producer of the reboot. Daniel Calin, who has worked on Iron Chef and Nailed It!, serves as showrunner and will exec produce alongside Barry Poznick, who recently exited Amazon MGM Studios but will continue to exec produce a number of shows.”

The new version will feature 16 new American Gladiators and will feature games from the original show, including: Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, and The Wall. There will also be new games such as The Ring and Collision. The winner gets a $100,000 prize and earns the title of American Gladiator champion. 

RELATED: Michael Ealy To Play Malcolm X In Prime Video’s Muhammad Ali Limited Series ‘The Greatest’

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