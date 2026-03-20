Barry Bonds Joins Netflix’s MLB Broadcast Team In Home Run Move

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Netflix has added another heavy hitter to their Major League Baseball announcing team.

According to Deadline, the man, the myth, the legend Barry Bonds is the latest big name added to an already stacked lineup of announcers to call the three MLB events the streaming service will cover this season.

“Bonds joins fellow ex-Major Leaguers Albert Pujols, Anthony Rizzo, CC Sabathia and Hunter Pence on the announcing crew alongside Lauren Shehadi and host Elle Duncan,” Deadline reports.

Major League Baseball’s all-time home run leader and seven-time NL MVP will make his debut March 25 when the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees.

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The star-studded lineup will also commentate on the annual Home Run Derby on July 13, and the MLB at Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13, streaming live on Netflix.

Netflix signed a three-season deal with the MLB in November that has them streaming the opening-night game next week.

While both sides have been tight-lipped about the financial terms of the agreement, the Wall Street Journal believes the deal to be around $800 million a year.

Among baseball purists, Bonds is a polarizing figure. He’s easily one of the greatest baseball players to ever play the game, but his legacy includes doping allegations that have kept him out of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“The son of fellow former Giants star Bobby Bonds, he broke in with the 1986 Pittsburgh Pirates, playing seven seasons with the club before joining San Francisco in 1993. Barry Bonds spent his last 15 seasons with the Giants, leading them to a 2002 World Series championship before retiring in 2007,” Deadline reports.

During his time in the league, Bonds destroyed a number of MLB records including most career home runs (762), most homers in a single season (73 in 2001) and most MVP Awards with seven, four of those were from 2001 to 2004.