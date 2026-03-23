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Xavier Smalls Under Fire After Video Shows Anti-LGBTQ+ Rant

‘Beauty In Black’ Star Xavier Smalls Under Fire After Calling LGBT Community An “Abomination”

The 'Beauty in Black' actor is drawing criticism after a resurfaced livestream captures him equating LGBTQ+ people with murderers.

Published on March 23, 2026
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Beauty in Black actor Xavier Smalls is in hot water after a live video has resurfaced that reportedly shows the performer comparing the LGBTQ+ community to murders and even goes so far as to call them an “abomination.”

A one-minute screen recording of Smalls’ comments went viral almost a month after the actor, who plays Angel on the Tyler Perry created Netflix drama, went on the hateful rant on his Instagram page. 

“The live was on February 7th 2026 at 5:20PM,” Instagram user Paul Poulos told Entertainment Weekly. “I screen recorded it live & yes the recording is legitimate.”

Small told his followers during the live broadcast that “God loves you,” and that “he loves all his children, whether you’re an atheist, whether you curse him, whether you live in sin. Whether you’re drunk, smoke weed, whatever, he still loves you.”

“But, he’ll send you to hell, because when you die, there’s only two places, right? And if you live in sin on this earth, he’s so holy, he’s so grand beyond our imagination, you can’t kick it with him in heaven,” Smalls continued in the clip. “Not because he doesn’t love you, but because he’s so holy, he can’t dwell with unholy people.”

Poulos asked Smalls in the comments section whether members of the LGBTQ+ community were going to hell, Smalls replied, “That goes for other sinners. Scoffers, mockers, liars, all things that are an abomination. It’s not just the LGBT. If you’re drunk, if you’re an alcoholic, if you’re a murderer, these are all sins that God doesn’t tolerate.”

Small’s derogatory comments came after his third season on Beauty in Black, in which he plays a male stripper. EW notes that the series has welcomed several LGBTQ+ cast members including “RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and Bros actress Ts Madison, a prominent trans personality who played a small role across five episodes between seasons 1 and 2.”

See social media’s outrage about his comments below.

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