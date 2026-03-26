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Hubert Davis Fired After UNC’s March Madness Collapse

The Tar Heels move on from Davis after five seasons, as a blown 19-point lead and back-to-back early exits underscore mounting pressure in Chapel Hill.

Published on March 26, 2026
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Kansas v North Carolina
Source: Ryan Hunt / Getty

North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball head coach Hubert Davis has been relieved of his duties after five seasons, a move that follows a disappointing end to the team’s NCAA Tournament run.

The decision comes on the heels (no pun intended) of a stunning first-round collapse against the VCU Rams, in which North Carolina squandered a 19-point second-half lead. While that loss alone may not have sealed Davis’ fate, it underscored a troubling trend for a program with championship expectations.

Davis’ time with the Tar Heels began with promise, most notably a run to the Final Four in his first season in 2021 that energized the fan base and suggested a seamless transition into one of college basketball’s most storied programs. However, that early success proved difficult to sustain. The Tar Heels have now suffered back-to-back first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament, where national championships are the expectation.

“Tonight, I was let go by the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. My desire was to continue to coach here. This opportunity has truly been such a blessing,” Davis said in a statement, Newsweek reports. “I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships, and experiences with the kids and my staff. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. My goal is to coach again in the very near future.”

Some believed that Davis might’ve been spared considering that one the Tar Heels top players, Caleb Wilson, suffered a season-ending injury shortly before the start of the tournament. In the end that huge loss wasn’t enough to curb the expectations that many had for the Tar Heels. 

Several names are already being floated for one of the best coaching jobs in college basketball. Those include NBA head coaches Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls) and Brad Stevens (Boston Celtics). The college coaches who’ve reportedly made the short list include: Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, Michigan’s Dusty May, Iowa State’s TJ. Otzelberger, Florida’s Todd Golden and Alabama’s Nate Oats.

See social media’s reaction to the firing below.

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