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Ardbeg's You Can't UnTaste It 2026 National Tour Stops In DC

Spirit.Ed: Ardbeg’s You Can’t UnTaste It 2026 National Tour Stops In DC

Ardbeg, the award-winning Islay single malt Scotch whisky, is embarking on its You Can't UnTaste It National Tour, stopping in D.C.

Published on April 16, 2026
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Ardbeg You Can't UnTaste It National Tour 2026

Ardbeg, the award-winning Islay single malt Scotch whisky, is currently on its You Can’t UnTaste It 2026 National Tour. Ardbeg will be bringing a “wee” bit of Scotland to the Nation’s Capital this week, and we’re here to share the news.

We’ve featured Ardbeg’s fantastic whisky in the Spirit.Ed column in previous times and remains one of our favorite adult beverage brands. Beginning today (April 16), the You Can’t UnTaste It 2026 tour stops at one of Washington, D.C.’s newest liquor stores, Total Wine & More.

Ardbeg You Can't UnTaste It National Tour 2026

The following day (April 17), Ardbeg takes the show a bit down the road to the famed Jack Rose Dining Saloon for those curious to try the brand’s wares and also for longtime supporters. The tour wraps up on Saturday (April 18) at one of the city’s top destinations for fine spirits, Calvert Woodley Wine & Spirits.

The You Can’t Untaste It Tour is a multi-city, immersive tour that transports visitors to Islay, the home of award-winning Ardbeg Single Malt Whisky.

Ardbeg You Can't UnTaste It National Tour 2026

The tour’s name is inspired by the whisky’s tasting notes, which many fans describe as heavily-peated, smoky, and featuring a lingering, memorable finish. As noted above, the brand hopes to engage both new fans of its whisky and those who are long familiar with what to expect.

There will be a multi-sensory and immersive experience on site for visitors to sample the whisky, learn more about the core expressions of the brand, bottle engraving, giveaways, and more. Visitors will also be invited to join the Arbeg Committee, giving them unequaled access to the brand’s developments, exclusive drops, and much more.

Ardbeg You Can't UnTaste It National Tour 2026

Below are the times and locations for the You Can’t UnTaste It National Tour. All attendees must be 21+.

April 16, 2026

Total Wine & More

3:00 – 6:00 PM

44th St NW

Washington, DC 20015

April 17, 2026

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

6:00 – 8:00 PM

2007 18th St NW

Washington, DC 20009

April 18, 2026

Calvert Woodley Wine & Spirits

1:00 – 4:00 PM

4339 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20008

To learn more about the tour, click here.

To sign up for the Ardbeg Committee, click here.

Photo: Ardbeg Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Related Tags

scotch spirit.ed Washington D.C. whisky

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