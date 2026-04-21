Subscribe
Close
Music

Mariah Carey Shrugs Off Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snub: “Who Cares?”

Mariah Carey Shrugs Off Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snub: “Who Cares?”

After being passed over for a third straight year, Carey brushed off the omission with signature cool, reminding fans she doesn’t need the Hall to validate a legendary career.

Published on April 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 16, 2026
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Mariah Carey is not losing sleep over the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—and she made that crystal clear.

TMZ caught up with the elusive chanteuse in Manhattan on Monday and asked the obvious question: was she bothered by being snubbed—again—from this year’s class of inductees? Carey, never one to over-explain, kept it short and icy: “No,” she said, brushing it off as she stepped into a luxury SUV and kept it moving.

And honestly, that tracks.

According to Billboard, Carey also had a message for the Lambily—the loyal fans who have been riding hard for her induction for years. “I love my fans, always,” she said. As for the Hall itself? Carey shrugged it off with the kind of nonchalance only a living legend can pull off: “Who cares? Like, give it to somebody else, fantastic.”

This year’s inductees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, and Wu-Tang Clan—a lineup that spans genres and generations. And while Carey didn’t make the cut, she’s in plenty of iconic company. Artists like Luther Vandross, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, and Shakira have also been overlooked at various points, which says more about the Hall than it does about the artists.

Still, this marks the third straight year Carey has been passed over, despite a résumé that borders on ridiculous: 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, six No. 1 albums, and five Grammy Awards, including best new artist and multiple wins for “We Belong Together.”

At this point, Carey doesn’t need validation from the Rock Hall. She’s already cemented her legacy. Her 16th studio album, Here for It All, dropped in September, reminding everyone that she’s still very much in control of her narrative.

Related Tags

Mariah Carey Rock and roll Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    T.I. Birthday Celebration

    T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

    Hip-Hop Wired
    WrestleMania 42

    IShowSpeed Steals Spotlight At WrestleMania 42, Puts Logan Paul Through A Table

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Martin Lawrence Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

    Martin Lawrence's Top 10 Movies — Ranked

    Global Grind
    Happy African American family watching TV at home.

    Weekend Watch List: The Best Movies & Shows To Stream Right Now

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Jennifer King - Athletes as Advocates
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: NFL Trailblazer Jennifer King Champions The Next Generation

    Comment
    Diverse male friends watching exciting sports on tv at home, cheering and reacting emotionally while relaxing on sofa with snacks
    2 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    The Ultimate NBA Playoff Watch Party Guide (For Grown Men)

    Comment
    The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR
    0:00
    Sports  |  By ldemirjian

    The Kobe Revisionist History Has Gone TOO FAR

    Comment
    United-States-President-July-01-2025
    16 Items
    Politics  |  By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Comments About Epstein’s “Victims or Whatever”

    Comment
    Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
    23 Items
    Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

    Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close