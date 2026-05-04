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CASSIUS Presents Our 2026 Mother’s Day Gift Guide

For Mother's Day 2026, CASSIUS put together a varied assortments of gift ideas for Mom or the mother figures in your life.

Published on May 3, 2026
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Loving mother lifting baby daughter in golden light

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms and mother figures out there, and that includes pet mothers as well. For this year’s Mother’s Day gift guide, we’ve got a nice and varied assortment of gifts for the mother figures in your life.

I don’t mean to bring the mood down, but this is the first Mother’s Day I’ll be celebrating without my mom, who left us last summer. As I continue to heal that massive hole in my heart, I keep going strong because one, my mother would prefer that, and two, I have so many mother figures in my life that I will continue to elevate in her honor.

I’m having a bit of a chuckle because my mother didn’t even really want gifts and begrudingly accepted them, as was her kind and giving nature. All Mom wanted was for her sons to be good men, good fathers, and strong pillars of their community. Mom, I know you’re always reading. I’m gonna uphold my end of the bargain. I miss you so much.

For this year’s guide, we’ll feature brands from past roundups we’ve done, and you might see a few new entries. As always, we’re a lean team, so if we didn’t feature your brand, we probably didn’t see it or had time to get to it. Also, I didn’t have the bandwidth for product descriptions, but I hope readers discover something in this guide that works for them.

While some of these products are available via fast shipping retailers such as Amazon, ordering items directly from the brands should probably happen sooner rather than later.

Happy Mother’s Day, and treat Mom and the mother figures in your life well next Sunday.

Photo: Getty

ALBION

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A Wine Lover’s Guide to Parenting

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Bartesian

Bartesian - Red, White, and Blue Cocktail Capsules

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Bocce’s Bakery

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Cambridge Satchel

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CITIZEN x Disney

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Dixie Grace’s Boiled Peanuts

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E-Cloth

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Eli & Elm

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KOKOPELLI

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Lindsey Leigh Jewelry

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LUXOME

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Nautilus Puzzles

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Ola Botanicals

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PATH Water

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Prank-O

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Riversol

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ROVR

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Sherak

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STOKKE

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Stoney Clover

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The Bee’s Knees British Imports

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The Body Firm

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The New American Diner Cookbook

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The Pharma-C Company

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Vybrance Labs

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Weddell Water

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worthyof


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gift guide mother's day mother's day gift

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