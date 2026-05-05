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Jaylen Brown Blames Embiid Flopping & Officiating For Celtics’ Loss

Jaylen Brown Rips Joel Embiid’s Flopping & Officiating For Celtics Blowing 3-1 Lead

Boston’s star vents on Twitch, accusing Joel Embiid of selling calls and questioning referees after a costly fourth quarter.

Published on May 5, 2026
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Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Maddie Meyer

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown isn’t exactly taking his team’s first-round playoff exit in stride.

Less than 24 hours after Boston’s Game 7 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Brown hopped on Twitch and let his frustrations fly. Watching clips from the game, he pointed to what he believed was poor officiating and accused Sixers star Joel Embiid of excessive flopping, suggesting those factors played a major role in the Celtics’ elimination, according to CBS Sports.

Brown had already sounded off immediately after the game. During the after the game press conference, he noted that Embiid was “flopping around” and “got some extra calls,” adding, “they rewarded him for that, but that’s the league we’re in.” But the Twitch stream took things to another level.

“Flopping has ruined our game,” Brown said. “Joel Embiid is a great player, one of the best bigs in basketball history—flops. He knows it. This ain’t breaking news.” Brown didn’t stop there, also claiming referees carry an “agenda” against him personally, while daring critics to “argue with your grandma.”

His frustration centered on a pair of fourth-quarter fouls involving Embiid. On one play, Embiid went to the ground after contact. On another, Brown himself ended up on the floor, yet both whistles went against him. Those calls proved costly in a tightly contested finish.

Embiid attempted 11 free throws over 39 minutes in Game 7, which is consistent with his regular-season average. Still, the timing of those calls, coming late in a decisive game, only amplified their impact.

The NBA introduced a flopping technical foul in 2023, but enforcement has been inconsistent. Whether Brown’s complaints hold weight is up for debate, but with the Celtics now eliminated, he’s got plenty of time, and a growing platform, to keep making his case.

See social media’s reactions to Brown’s comments below.

Related Tags

boston celtics jaylen brown joel embiid Philadelphia 76ers

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