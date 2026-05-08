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BLACK WATCH: (5.8.26) ‘Man On Fire,’ ‘Widow's Bay,’ & More

BLACK WATCH: (5.8.26) ‘Man On Fire,’ ‘Widow’s Bay,’ & More

Published on May 8, 2026
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Whose idea was it to have all these great shows on television when the season is demanding you step outside? Well you can’t be in these streets all the time, so there’s plenty goodness to keep you occupied at home or on your daily commute if you’re technologically inclined.

CassiusLife’s latest Black Watch Yahya Abdul-Mateen dropping his own version of a Denzel Washington classic, spooky but funny matters in a New England island “destination” and a look back at a Showtime classic based in Chi-Town.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

Man On Fire – Netflix

Man On Fire
Source: Netflix / Netflix

Man On Fire is a new thriller series based on the 1980 novel of the same name by A.J. Quinnell. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Wonder Man) stars as former U.S. Army Special Forces Captain John Creasy, flipping the setting of the book from Italy to the mean streets of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Some might remember the 2004 movie starring Denzel Washington in the top role, but it’s a different plot essentially.

Abdul-Mateen II’s steely performance elevates the series as Creasy, who left the military and became a mercenary performing contract work for the CIA. In his final assignment in Mexico City, Creasy’s team is killed, leading to a long spiral for the former soldier. Years later, beset with PTSD, Creasy gets a call from an old friend who hires him for a security assignment that goes completely awry.

Joining Abdul-Mateen II on Man on Fire is Bobby Cannavale, Paul Ben-Victor, Alice Braga, Billie Boullet, and more. It’s a tight, fast-paced watch across seven episodes, perfect for the weekend.

Watch all seven episodes of Man On Fire on Netflix now. – D.L. Chandler

Widow’s Bay – Apple TV

Widow's Bay
Source: Apple TV / Apple TV

Apple Studios series Widow’s Bay is at times just plain hilarious. Which might raise an eyebrow considering it happens to be a horror thriller.

Matthew Rhys portrays Mayor Tom Loftis, who is thirsty to get his quaint but thoroughly bugged out New England town on map as a tourist destination rather than a place to avoid at all costs. The problem is the locals don’t respect him, there ain’t no cell service and there is genuine evil lurking about. The ensemble cast provides plenty of laughs to go with the dread, and we’re all in.

Also along for the ride is actor Kevin Carroll, who infamously played Calvin in Paid in Full and John Murphy in HBO’s The Leftovers. He portrays a solid sheriff growing tired of the island, but will it let him leave?

Unfortunately, Apple is only dropping weekly episodes (there will be 10 in total) but the bright side is it provides plenty of time to soak it in because if you don’t put your phone down, you will miss something subtle but important. Watch Widow’s Bay on Apple TV. —Alvin aqua Blanco

Shameless – Netflix

Shanola Hampton As Veronica In Showtime's "Shameless"
Source: Showtime / Showtime

Showtime’s 2011 series Shameless ran for 10 years and spent the entire decade depicting the gritty side of Chicago’s South Side.

It centers on the hijinks of the Gallagher family, led by eldest sister Fiona, played by Emmy Rossum, and William H. Macy does too good a job as a skeevy, drunk con man and an absent father. With about half a dozen siblings crammed into a home —including The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White— we watch the completely destitute family scrape together money in any way they can. The cast is rounded out by Macy’s bartender friend Kevin and his wife, played by Shanola Hampton, who provides much of the comic relief. With 134 episodes through 11 seasons, there’s always a new way for the Gallaghers to redefine the word “scrappy.”

Stream Shameless on Netflix now. — Bruce Goodwin II

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