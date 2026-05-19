WNBA’s Kysre Gondrezick Teases New Subscription For Her Fans

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

UPDATE: MAY 21. 5:00 PM

Gondrezick has announced that she’s launching a page with Fanvue.

“I’m excited to partner with Fanvue, exclusively sharing vulnerability and authenticity on my own terms,” she told Page Six. “This version of me grants permission to be human rather than performative.”

According to the press release, subscribers get access to “exclusive lifestyle content, behind-the-scenes access into her world across fashion, beauty, training, wellness, and more personal day-to-day moments directly from her.”

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Content creators have cornered the market on their niche fan bases, whether it be influencers, YouTubers, or your favorite food mukbanger on TikTok.

Now the latest to tease a subscription service to her fans is WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, who hinted at it yesterday.

An October 2025 tweet from a fan promised that “When that Kysre link drops, I’m hittin subscribe faster than Bolt in the 100m.”

She responded, “[link] drops in 24 hours. Who’s all subscribing?”

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Then she doubled down on what kind of “link” she’d be providing when she quote-tweeted it with a photo of her wearing a cheetah print dress.

She added that the link is “pending.”

Gondrezick isn’t a fringe WNBA player, and was chosen fourth overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA draft. But she was waived in January 2022 before joining the Chicago Sky’s training camp, but was cut in May.

In February 2024, she returned to the Sky and made the final roster but was ultimately released in June.

She found her footing again in October 2025 when she was set to join the Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball league in 2026.

“I’m so grateful and excited all at the same time to get an opportunity to not only do what I love but compete amongst the best women to become better in pursuit of my dream,” Gondrezick said at the time.

But her professional career was further stunted in January, when she announced she’d torn her Achilles during a workout at the University of Miami. So when she would normally be settling into the WNBA season that just tipped off, or playing in AUPBL, she’s found a way to diversify her streams of income with a subscription.

Gondrezick has gone the modeling route before; last year, she was Miss June 2025 in Playboy, becoming the first WNBA player to hold that title.

Ahead of the link dropping, thirsty social media users are waiting at their keyboards with bated breath.

See the reactions below.