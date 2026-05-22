Here Are The Black Tennis Players Carrying The Sport Right Now

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When people talk about Black athletes dominating their sport, basketball and football usually monopolize the entire conversation. Tennis rarely gets the same energy, even though Black players have been shaping the game for decades. Check out the Black tennis players carrying the sport inside.

The current generation of Black tennis talent is doing something that has genuinely never been done before. If you have not been paying attention to what is happening on the courts in 2026, this is your official briefing and your invitation to start watching.

The foundation for this moment was laid long before any of the current stars picked up a racket. Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win the US Open in 1968 and the only Black man to win Wimbledon and the Australian Open. His legacy set a standard that the sport is still measuring itself against. Althea Gibson broke barriers before him, becoming the first Black player to win a Grand Slam title in 1956. Then came Serena and Venus Williams — who did not just win on the biggest stages in tennis history — they redefined what was possible and expanded the imagination of every young Black kid who ever wanted to play.

What this current generation has done is take that inheritance and build something new with it. As The Times Weekly documented from the Australian Open earlier this year, Black American stars made a commanding presence at the year’s first Grand Slam. Frances Tiafoe delivered a decisive win over hometown favorite Jason Kubler in straight sets. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton electrified the crowd at Rod Laver Arena against France’s Ugo Humbert in a battle that gave real meaning to the term Grand Slam, and Madison Keys kicked off her title defense with authority at the same venue where she won her first major just a year before.

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That kind of depth across both the men’s and women’s game at the same tournament is not a coincidence. At the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff, Tiafoe, Keys and Shelton became the first four Black American players in the Open Era to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament at the same time. This was a moment that announced to the entire sport that something significant was happening with Black American tennis. And the years since have only confirmed it.

The camaraderie between these players makes the whole thing feel like something bigger than individual careers. The American tennis stars have often spoken openly about the close bond and friendship they share, which remains intact despite their on-court rivalries. Players like Coco, Shelton and Frances spend time together off the court even while competing on the same European clay circuit. That kind of community within a sport that has historically been isolating for Black athletes is its own kind of beauty.

With Roland Garros here and Wimbledon right around the corner, here is a full look at the Black tennis players you need to know and follow right now.