Black Tennis Players Carrying The Sport Right Now
Here Are The Black Tennis Players Carrying The Sport Right Now
- The camaraderie between these players creates a sense of community in a historically isolating sport.
- This generation of Black tennis talent is taking the sport to new heights, redefining what's possible.
When people talk about Black athletes dominating their sport, basketball and football usually monopolize the entire conversation. Tennis rarely gets the same energy, even though Black players have been shaping the game for decades. Check out the Black tennis players carrying the sport inside.
The current generation of Black tennis talent is doing something that has genuinely never been done before. If you have not been paying attention to what is happening on the courts in 2026, this is your official briefing and your invitation to start watching.
The foundation for this moment was laid long before any of the current stars picked up a racket. Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win the US Open in 1968 and the only Black man to win Wimbledon and the Australian Open. His legacy set a standard that the sport is still measuring itself against. Althea Gibson broke barriers before him, becoming the first Black player to win a Grand Slam title in 1956. Then came Serena and Venus Williams — who did not just win on the biggest stages in tennis history — they redefined what was possible and expanded the imagination of every young Black kid who ever wanted to play.
What this current generation has done is take that inheritance and build something new with it. As The Times Weekly documented from the Australian Open earlier this year, Black American stars made a commanding presence at the year’s first Grand Slam. Frances Tiafoe delivered a decisive win over hometown favorite Jason Kubler in straight sets. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton electrified the crowd at Rod Laver Arena against France’s Ugo Humbert in a battle that gave real meaning to the term Grand Slam, and Madison Keys kicked off her title defense with authority at the same venue where she won her first major just a year before.
That kind of depth across both the men’s and women’s game at the same tournament is not a coincidence. At the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff, Tiafoe, Keys and Shelton became the first four Black American players in the Open Era to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament at the same time. This was a moment that announced to the entire sport that something significant was happening with Black American tennis. And the years since have only confirmed it.
The camaraderie between these players makes the whole thing feel like something bigger than individual careers. The American tennis stars have often spoken openly about the close bond and friendship they share, which remains intact despite their on-court rivalries. Players like Coco, Shelton and Frances spend time together off the court even while competing on the same European clay circuit. That kind of community within a sport that has historically been isolating for Black athletes is its own kind of beauty.
With Roland Garros here and Wimbledon right around the corner, here is a full look at the Black tennis players you need to know and follow right now.
THE BLACK TENNIS PLAYERS YOU NEED TO KNOW IN 2026
Coco Gauff
At just 22 years old, Coco Gauff is the top-ranked American woman in tennis and one of the most compelling athletes in any sport on the planet right now. Gauff has spoken openly about representation in the sport, noting that the diversity of the current American tennis core across backgrounds and identities is something the game has never quite seen at this level before. She is the face of a generation and she is nowhere close to her ceiling.
Frances Tiafoe
Big Foe has been one of the most electric personalities in tennis for years and his game keeps rising to meet his ambition. Currently ranked world No. 14, Tiafoe made headlines by defeating 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open and became the first American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006. He has spoken directly about his desire to end the American men’s drought in Grand Slam titles, saying “I still don’t think it’s a pressure thing. Me and Fritz played in the semis. Fritz made a final.” His time is coming and the tennis world knows it.
Ben Shelton
Shelton won his first title of the 2026 season at the Dallas Open, with Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and other American stars sending congratulatory messages after his victory. He comes from a tennis family, with his father Bryan Shelton also having been a groundbreaking Black American tennis professional, and he plays with the kind of fearlessness that makes every match he is in must-watch television. At the Australian Open he electrified the crowd with a high-level performance against France’s Ugo Humbert that showcased his ability to win in pressure moments.
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka is a Japanese and Haitian professional tennis player. She was ranked as the world No. 1 in women’s singles by the WTA for 25 weeks starting in January 2019, the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles.
Madison Keys
Keys captured her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, defeating two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in a performance that silenced every doubter who thought the 2017 US Open final was her ceiling. She returned to Melbourne this year as defending champion and opened her title defense with authority, showing from the very first match that she had no intention of giving that crown back without a fight.
Venus Williams
The legend is still out here. Venus played at the Australian Open this year with a crowd that gave her everything they had, and though the result did not go her way, she told the interviewer afterward “I felt lifted up by the spirit of the crowd.” She is still on the entry lists for major tournaments including Indian Wells and Miami, competing at a level most athletes her age never even consider. Venus Williams does not need our validation but she will always have our respect.
Sloane Stephens
The 2017 US Open champion has been navigating her comeback from injury with the patience of someone who understands the long game. Stephens sat out most of the 2025 season recovering from a right foot stress fracture and returned to competition at the Australian Open this year, sharing her plans to build her season gradually through the clay court swing. When she is healthy and settled, Sloane Stephens is still one of the most dangerous players in the women’s game.
Hailey Baptiste
The young American is one of the most exciting rising names in women’s tennis and earlier this month she delivered one of the biggest upsets of the clay court season when she defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open. She is still building her story but the talent is impossible to ignore.
Taylor Townsend
Taylor Townsend is a former WTA world No. 1 in doubles, achieved on July 28, 2025. Townsend has won two major doubles titles, at 2024 Wimbledon and at the 2025 Australian Open, both with Kateřina Siniaková. In addition, she has won 15 WTA Tour doubles titles.
Félix Auger-Aliassime
Félix Auger-Aliassime is a Canadian professional tennis player. He has been ranked by the Association of Tennis Professionals as high as world No. 5 in singles, attained in November 2025, and No. 60 in doubles, attained in November 2021. He is the current No. 1 singles player from Canada.
Alycia Parks
Alycia Michelle Parks has a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 40, achieved August 14, 2023, and a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 27, set on September 11, 2023.
Arthur Fils
Fils has a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 14, achieved on 14 April 2025 and a best doubles ranking of No. 185, reached on 4 August 2025. He is the current No. 1 singles player from France. Fils has won four ATP Tour singles titles.
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