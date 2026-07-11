Subscribe
The Fumble - Newsletter Signup Banner
Close
Sports

The Fumble: Caitlin Clark's Hard Foul Drama, Michigan Mistress Sues

The Fumble: Caitlin Clark’s Hard Foul Drama, Michigan Football Coach Mistress Sues University & More

Breaking down the week's biggest news in sports.

Published on July 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The WNBA season is quickly spiraling into a Caitlin Clark-focused campaign, and that Alyssa Thomas hard foul didn’t help.

Thomas appeared to push her fist into Clark’s throat during a game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury, and Clark finally spoke out about it, saying there’s no room for hate in the league and agreeing that it was a hard foul.

The Fumble co-hosts Samaria and Rodney Rikai break down the whole situation, and Rodney says it’s hard to ignore the evidence in 4K.

“Unless I’m doing prison push-ups, I don’t generally use my fist to lift myself off the ground. Just normally it’s the palm of my hand, but she had the whole fist [in her] neck,” Rodney begins. “I thought it was deserving of a flagrant foul. I felt like it was unnecessary and it was aggressive and I’m somebody who has acknowledged that I feel like there was a bit of hyperaggression toward Caitlin Clark from day one in the WNBA.”

College football may be in the offseason, but the drama continues into the summer now that former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore’s mistress, Paige Shiver, has filed a lawsuit against the university.

Several other Fumbles of the Week include Brandon Aiyuk’s meltdown, comparisons to other interpersonal relationships (like Big Tigger’s allegations from his wife), and Marcellus Wiley’s domestic battery arrest.

In other WNBA news, see The Fumble cohost break down Skylar Diggins’ reaction to coming off the bench.

Related Tags

caitlin clark

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

In this photo illustration, the Waze logo is seen displayed

The History Of The Waze App & Its Israeli Ties

Hip-Hop Wired
36th NATO Summit in Ankara

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Caught Napping At NATO Summit

Hip-Hop Wired
A man wearing a green and yellow Packers jacket stands in front of a set of ice sculptures at what appears to be a television studio or event.

What Is The Song Of Summer 2026? Here Are The Contenders

Global Grind
Close-Up of Hand Flipping Burger Patties on Outdoor Gas Grill

10 Best BBQ Songs of All Time, Ranked

Global Grind
Trending
Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns
The Front  |  By D.L. Chandler

Amar’e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi

Comments
2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
14 Items
Celebrity  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

No, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Aren’t Divorcing But Social Media Ran With It

Comments
Vancouver Canucks v New York Islanders
24 Items
Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

Here Are All The Black NHL Players In 2026

Comments
Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves
18 Items
Athletes  |  By tonyapendleton

Former NBA Player Malik Beasley Pleads Not Guilty To Gambling Charges

Comments
Celebs At The Lakers Game
13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  By tonyapendleton

Kobe Bryant’s Love For Philadelphia Eagles Inspired Latest Pair Of Nike Protros

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close