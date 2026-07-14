Subscribe
Close
Recent

Fawn Weaver Fired From CEO Role At Uncle Nearest

Fawn Weaver, who rose to significant prominence as the CEO of the whiskey brand, was fired from the role by a court-appointed receiver.

Published on July 14, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Invest Fest 2025

Fawn Weaver rose to fame and prominence in the business world as the CEO of the Uncle Nearest whiskey brand. Now that Uncle Nearest is no longer owned and operated by Fawn Weaver, she was fired by the court-appointed receivership from her role.

As reported by local outlet Nashville Tennessean, Fawn Weaver and her husband and Uncle Nearest co-founder Keith Weaver, were let go from their roles at the company on June 1. The news is just coming out of the firing after the receivership filed federal records on July 10.

The receivership is angling to sell Uncle Nearest and all of its holdings to an unnamed Black-owned investment firm. The final sale would still need approval from the judge overseeing the matter.

Weaver’s time at Uncle Nearest was replete with highlights, including plenty of media attention surrounding the lore of the brand and the rarity of a Black woman in such a large role in a major adult beverages company. Weaver was also a bold personality, using her platform not only to promote the whiskey brand but also to serve as an aspirational figure.

However, Uncle Nearest found itself over $200 million in debt and faced a lawsuit brought last year by Farm Credit Mid-America after the Weavers defaulted on a $100 million loan.

Among the other assets the Weavers held are a property on Martha’s Vineyard, vineyards in France, and a pair of restaurants owned by Mr. Weaver at the Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn.

The receivership says that it has located buyers for some of the assets and believes that the transfer of sale of the existing properties could lead to a turnaround

See social media’s reaction to her firing below.

Related Tags

spirit.ed Tennessee whiskey

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

"The Impact Atlanta" Season Two Premiere

Gloss Up’s Team Shuts Down Foot Amputation Rumors Amid Car Accident

Hip-Hop Wired
Brazil v Norway: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026

Reasonable Pout: JAŸ-Z Fans Didn’t Hold Back After Yankee Stadium Chaos

Hip-Hop Wired
Disney's Moana - The Rock

Weekend Watch List: 11 Movies & Shows To Stream Or Catch In Theaters This Weekend

Global Grind
A woman holding a lantern stands in front of a cityscape, with the text "Diarra From Detroit" and "Paramount+ Original" displayed.

Paramount+ Drops First Trailer For 'Diarra From Detroit' Season 2 & The Mystery Is Bigger Than Ever

Global Grind
Trending
2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
14 Items
Celebrity  |  By Bruce Goodwin II

No, Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Aren’t Divorcing But Social Media Ran With It

Comments
Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns
The Front  |  By D.L. Chandler

Amar’e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi

Comments
Two Black men in formal attire on stage, one wearing glasses and a plaid jacket, the other in a patterned jacket.
19 Items
Athletes  |  By tonyapendleton

Shakur Stevenson Tells Shannon Sharpe “I Will Whoop Your Ass” In Heated Argument

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Two
16 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

Spurs Announcer Fired Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal With Player’s Sister – Here’s What We Know

Comments
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Sports  |  By Team CASSIUS

The Fumble: Caitlin Clark’s Hard Foul Drama, Michigan Football Coach Mistress Sues University & More

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close