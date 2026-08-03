Donovan Mitchell & Coco Jones Tie The Knot At Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony

Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones became one of the hottest celebrity couples of their era, with Mitchell always seeking out Jones in the stands after games. Now, the pair are united in wedding bliss after a star-studded wedding ceremony took place over the weekend.

Donovan Mitchell, 29, and Coco Jones, 28, officially tied the knot on Saturday (August 1) after announcing their engagement in 2025. Their romance was public and noticeable, as Mitchell routinely made sure to acknowledge Jones and her support for him.

The wedding ceremony took place in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to an ESPN report, and all over social media, many of Mitchell’s NBA peers were in attendance. Players such as Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Bam Adebayo, who is on the clock himself with A’Ja Wilson, and several of Mitchell’s Cavaliers teammates were in attendance. Ciara and Russell Wilson were also guests.

In a beautiful recap, Mitchell shared images of the night via his Instagram page as he danced with his new bride, with Jones beaming and looking stunning in her white dress. Mitchell was equally sharp in an all-white number. The Mitchells’ first dance was to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love.”

A quick scan of sports agent Troy Payne’s Instagram Story feed revealed that Blxst was on hand to serenade the new couple, while also sharing other clips of a clearly overjoyed Mitchell as he too sang to his wife.

On X, fans are reacting to the news, including the fact that Indiana Pacers star also held a ceremony for him and his bride Jade Jones. The pair were reportedly married earlier this summer in a courthouse, but held a ceremony, also on August 1, with 50 Cent as the slated guest.

We’ll share what reactions we can from X below.

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Photo: Getty