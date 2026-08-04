Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

A$AP Rocky Says He'd Fight Drake & Social Media Wants To See It

A$AP Rocky Says He’d Fight Drake “Bare Knuckles” & Now Social Media Wants To See It

A preview of A$AP Rocky's upcoming interview has fans buzzing after it appeared to show him saying he'd hop into the ring with Drake.

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two men in formal attire: one wearing a black tuxedo with a skull pendant, the other in a black jacket with a beard.
Source:

Drake’s 20 vs. 1 beef has chilled out, though fans fanned the flames and dug through his three album offerings of Ice Man, Habibti, and Maid of Honour looking for subs.

A$AP Rocky was on the receiving end of some of those shots, and the Harlem rapper appeared to have some words for the 6 God in an interview with Jason Lee.

The entire interview doesn’t drop until Wednesday, but a clipped together trailer appears to show Lee asking him about the rise of celebrity boxing matches and whether Rocky would ever fight Drake.

“Bare knuckles, like the Irish,” Rocky appears to respond, but it could all be the magic of editing designed to set the internet ablaze. Lee follows it up by suggesting he took Rihanna from Drake. 

The tough line of questioning continues when Rocky’s also grilled about his international arrests, whether he and Rihanna are married, and the case against A$AP Relli that saw him charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, though he was ultimately found not guilty.

The dismantling of A$AP Mob is also touched on, with Rocky admitting “I’m hurt about (Relli), I’m hurt about Bari” and that “Ferg dropping ‘A$AP’ hurt me as well.”

He has spoken about Ferg charting his own path separate from the A$AP imprint, and says it’s all still love. 

“I always love Ferg. Ferg, he got a good heart. I saw a couple interviews where he was just like, he ain’t A$AP, and he dropped A$AP from his name. That sh-t bothered me, but I ain’t gon’ hold it against him, and I wish him the best.”

He touched on the Drake beef in an interview with DJ Akademiks earlier this year, saying the two were close as recently as 2020 when Drake even gave him an A$AP Yams chain. But once he got more serious with Rihanna, “Everything was subsequent after that. That’s where all the shots started happening. That’s when I started seeing n-ggas saying funny sh-t.”

Now that Rocky is possibly willing to throw hands with Drake, see how social media is reacting.

Related Tags

A$AP Rocky asap ferg

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Radio 1's Big Weekend - Day 3

A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Collaboration After Designer Leaks His DM

Hip-Hop Wired
ComplexCon 2025

Cam’ron Recalls DMX Scheduling A Dog Fight… Against A Raccoon [Video]

Hip-Hop Wired
Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise

Weekend Watchlist: What To Stream & See In Theaters This Weekend

Global Grind
"The Odyssey" New York Premiere

Every City With IMAX 70mm Showings Of The Odyssey And What Is Still Available

Global Grind
Trending
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
11 Items
Entertainment  |  By Davonta Herring

Hip-Hop Brand Collabs That Shaped Sneaker Culture Forever

Comments
Time100 Sports Gala
6 Items
Sports  |  By Davonta Herring

Return Of The Low Cut: 5 NBA Players Who Have Returned To The Caesar

Comments
A basketball coach with a serious expression stands on the sideline, while two basketball players in white and blue uniforms stand on the court.
16 Items
Sports  |  By Team Cassius

George Karl Defends Displaying ‘N-gger’ Book In His Office After Carmelo Anthony & J.R. Smith Critique

Comments
NBA: JAN 22 Celtics at LA Clippers
11 Items
Athletes  |  By Team CASSIUS

Paul Pierce’s 6-Figure Monthly Income Exposed Amid Child Support & Custody Battle

Comments
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  By Keenan Higgins

Jaden Smith Drops A $1,890 ‘Lettuce’ Louboutin Loafer Because… Fashion? Social Media Lost

Comments

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close