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Jimmy Butler Living With Ex After Their Messy Child Custody Battle

Jimmy Butler Living With Ex-Girlfriend After Their Messy Child Custody Battle

Jimmy Butler's legal battle with his children’s mother, Kaitlin Nowak, appears to be nearing an end.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Jimmy Butler’s legal battle with his children’s mother, Kaitlin Nowak, appears to be nearing an end.

TMZ spoke with Nowak, who says they’ve resolved their issues so harmoniously that they’re living together. 

It came after a low-down fight in court over child support and custody after he was determined to be the father of her three kids. 

But since then, she and the Golden State Warriors forward “worked out a comprehensive agreement on a parenting plan,” writes TMZ, and Nowak says that aside from shacking up, “there are other circumstances which can be presented to the court” without being outlined in any of the filings.

Nowak’s goal is to have the courts still make a ruling, and she believes it can all be resolved within 45-60 days, which she hopes shows enough effort and progress.

Nowak first filed the paternity and custody lawsuit in 2023, and the filing includes that Butler has been paying Kaitlin $55,000 a month and an additional $10,000 per month for childcare. The legal mud-flinging began then, when Butler alleged that she had refused to get a job. 

Nowak’s estimated timeline for resolving the case lines up perfectly with the start of the NBA season on Oct. 21.

However, Butler will miss the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers as he continues to nurse a torn ACL from January.

He’s looking to return midseason with fresh legs toward the end of the year, so since he’ll be spending a lot more time rehabbing, it’s good that he’s back on decent terms with Nowak.

But of course he’s hoping to get back on the court as soon as possible. 

“I mean, hell, I hope it’s early season,” Butler told ESPN in June. “I want to play as many games as I can while I can alongside Steph and [Draymond Green]. That was the reason that Joe [Lacob] and them brought me here. I’m not going to rush it, but I know I’m going to come back ready, and I know I’m going to come back better than ever. Legitimately.”

See social media’s reaction to the reconciliation below.

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