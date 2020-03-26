Man Arrested By FBI For Selling Fake Coronavirus Cure, Claimed Magic Johnson Was On Board

Of course, there are people trying to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.
TMZ is reporting that the FBI has arrested a SoCal man who was claiming to be selling the cure for the coronavirus and he used Magic Johnson’s name to lure in investors.
On Wednesday evening (Mar.25), Keith Lawrence Middlebrook was arrested by the FBI in an undercover sting after he tried to deliver pills to an agent posing as a potential investor.
Per TMZ:
The coronavirus cure snake oil salesman went as far as to claim that Magic Johnson was involved and that the retired NBA baller/ successful businessman was on his board of directors. Of course, the Feds checked with Magic about Middlebrook’s outrageous use of his name and Johnson said he didn’t know a thing about the man or his “company.”
Just recently the Attorney General William Barr announced during a coronavirus White House briefing that anyone caught preying on people’s fears during the outbreak would be dealt with aggressively.
Middlebrook has been charged with wire fraud and is looking at 20 years in prison if convicted.
Photo: Nastasic / Getty