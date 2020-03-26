Man Arrested By FBI For Selling Fake Coronavirus Cure, Claimed Magic Johnson Was On Board

Of course, there are people trying to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

FBI Arrests Man for Selling Phony Coronavirus Cure, Claiming Magic Johnson on Board https://t.co/a5oSWEPzZq — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2020

TMZ is reporting that the FBI has arrested a SoCal man who was claiming to be selling the cure for the coronavirus and he used Magic Johnson’s name to lure in investors.

On Wednesday evening (Mar.25), Keith Lawrence Middlebrook was arrested by the FBI in an undercover sting after he tried to deliver pills to an agent posing as a potential investor.

Per TMZ:

He allegedly claimed to have developed a “patent-pending cure” that would prevent people from getting infected, and also treat those already suffering from COVID-19.