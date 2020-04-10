STREAMED: Quarantine Radio’s Tory Lanez Drops “The New Toronto 3,” Usher, Lil Jon & Ludacris Connect For “SexBeat,” & More

Tory Lanez — The New Toronto 3

Tory Lanez has been staying busy. The Canadian singer-rapper launched his exceedingly popular and raunchy “Quarantine Radio” recently. Now, fresh off an Instagram Live suspension, Tory unleashes a new musical project for his fans in The New Toronto 3.

Much like he does on “Quarantine Radio,” Lanez calls on some friends for this effort. The Interscope release features guest appearances from Lil Tjay and Mansa. It also boasts production from Play Picasso, 9Three, Supah Mario, Don Cannon, Foreign Teck, and Tory himself.

The New Toronto 3 follows the formula that Tory used on previous installments of the series. Therefore, it isn’t the R&B-fest that Chixtape has become, but it’s still meant to showcase Lanez’s versatility. “I still have R&B for my fans that love R&B,” he recently told NME. “I got everything they need but it doesn’t stop me from giving the other side of my fans what they need too.”

The album also marks the potential start of a new chapter for Lanez, who says he is parting ways with the major label system. “This will be my last project signed to a major label,” he added in the aforementioned piece. “I think from this point I’m going to go completely independent…I don’t really know what a label is good for these days.”

Visit The New Toronto 3 below.

dvsn feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Buju Banton — “Dangerous City”

It’s been three years since dvsn dropped their Morning After project. While fans wait on their forthcoming follow-up, A Muse In Her Feelings, the duo release a brand new collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign and Buju Banton called “Dangerous City.”

Up first, dvsn frontman Daniel Daley breaks into the track’s overarching theme. “I hope you recognize you’re the only reason why I’m even goin’ outside tonight,” he sings. “Let me love you in this dangerous city.”

Ty Dolla $ign follows up with a second verse that keeps that theme rolling. “Seems like every day is getting worse up in the neighbors,” the California crooner sings. “Don’t make it any easier bein’ so famous / So much entitlement, so many expectations.” Buju adds: “Danger everywhere / And I just want to cuddle up and hold you near.”

There’s more to come from dvsn. “Dangerous City” follows their “Between Us” single with Snoh Aalegra. Both tracks are expected to appear on the duo’s forthcoming A Muse In Her Feelings LP. Roam through the “Dangerous City” below.

Usher, Lil Jon & Ludacris — “SexBeat”

Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon have proven their dynamic chemistry on tracks like “Yeah!” and “Lovers & Friends.” In 2020, the three stars join forces once again on “SexBeat.”

As he’s done several times throughout his career, Luda keeps things explicit in his verse. “Call FEMA,” he brags, “Got her wetter than Hurricane Katrina / Anything I say let’s do, she with it / Have you ever had orgasms in the double digits? / Do the math and I’ll do the work / Break it fast and I’ll break the curse.”

Usher takes it over from there, singing about the connection between romance and music. “Put this on and watch us take it as far as you’ll let me,” he sings. “SexBeat / When we get in that room and the bass go boom / There’s somethin’ ’bout the way you make me move.”

Lil Jon also adds his flavor to the cut. Besides producing the beat, the decorated beat smith — who recently battled T-Pain on Instagram Live — also adds his beloved ad-libs to the mix. Listen to the “SexBeat” on the track below.

24hrs & DJ Drama — 12 AM in Atlanta 2

Nearly three years after the inaugural installment of 12 AM in Atlanta, 24hrs and DJ Drama team up for the sequel. This time around, the duo linked up for a star-studded 16-song offering, out now via Private Club/Rostrum.

Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Scrappy, MadeinTYO, K CAMP, and K Swisha are among the album’s many guests. Others like Kap G, Young Nudy, Guap Tarantino, Nessly, and CashOnly add to the ensemble. Don Cannon, Beatmonsta, Slick La Flare, and Wavy Wallace are among the LP’s producers.

To go along with the project, 24 unleashed an accompanying documentary. Featuring Don Cannon, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Scrappy, Jazz Pha, and more, the doc is a look at the making of 12 AM in Atlanta 2. “24 gonna be around as long as 24 wants to be around,” Scrappy says in the film. “He’s naturally a creative. He’s naturally gifted. He belongs in the hip-hop game.”

Polo G — “DND”

Polo G continues his ascent. After making a name himself with songs like “Pop Out,” “Through Da Storm,” and “Finer Things,” the rising rapper rolls out his latest release, “DND.”

As the title suggests, the song is an ode to the “Do Not Disturb” function on smart phones. “Make sure my phone on DND, I keep my door closed,” he raps on the cut. “I been trying to put the rap game in a chokehold.”

When he isn’t rapping about his musical focus, Polo rhymes about his relentless nature. “Don’t stop at red lights, we stuck in go mode,” he spits on the WayneOnABeat-produced track. “They killin’ kids, wonder why the summer so cold.”

“DND” also seems to refer to Polo’s relationship with social media. “Critiquing all my movements, type of shit that make me hate the ‘Gram,” he raps. “No, I’m not perfect, just accept me for the way I am.” Stream “DND” below.