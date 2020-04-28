So Sad: Former NBA Baller Sebastian Telfair’s Mother & Older Brother Die From COVID-19

Prayers up for Sebastian Telfair and his family.

The realness of the coronavirus is hitting Sebastian Telfair two-fold. In just weeks, Telfair lost his older brother, Dan Turner, and his mother, Erica Telfair. Turner died on March 28 from COVID-19, Telfair’s mother passed away early Monday (Apr.27) following her battle with the coronavirus, but the cause of her death is still unknown. Sebastian’s coach, Dwayne “Tiny” Morton confirmed the deaths.

Both Sebastian Telfair and his younger brother Ethan Telfair remembered their mom on social media on Monday. In a post on Instagram Stories, Sebastian wrote, “Let me see them X-rays. I ain’t no expert. We just hurt!” along with her name, date of birth, and when she passed away.

His brother wrote on Twitter:

“Rest In Peace Mommy. Until we meet again my angel.”

Rest In Peace Mommy. Until we meet again my angel 💔😢💔 pic.twitter.com/2ME2mMIzcc — Ethan Telfair (@KingTelfair31) April 27, 2020

He also shared a tweet in remembrance of his brother as well:

“Today, I lost my big brother, and it’s ripping my heart and spirit apart.”

Today i lost my big brother and it’s ripping my heart and spirit apart. I love you so much and i don’t know how I’m going to get over this. Rest In Peace Dan 💔 my heart is exploding . God your will — Ethan Telfair (@KingTelfair31) March 28, 2020

During an interview with The Undefeated in late March, Telfair’s cousin, Stephon Marbury, revealed that Turner died from COVID-19 and that Erica was still fighting for her life at the time.

Sebastian Telfair was the first guard to be drafted to the NBA straight from Lincoln high school. He was selected with the no.13 pick by the Portland Trailblazer and played 10 seasons in the league.

Our thoughts are with Sebastian and the Telfair family. More than 12,000 people have died due to the coronavirus in NYC.

Photo: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty