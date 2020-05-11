Zion Williamson’s Ex Agent Wants Him To Admit He Was Bribed To Attend Duke

We all know that college athletes should probably get some sort of compensation, right?

All the players who aren’t getting paid as university make billions off of their likeness are forced to be happy with the scholarship they get. Plus, if they so much as take a burger (or much more) from an unauthorized person, it’s seen as bribing. And the most recent player to get caught up in the rules is phenom Zion Williamson.

Marketing agent Gina Ford, president of an organization called Prime Sports, is alleging that Zion’s mother and stepfather got money from people acting on behalf of Duke, and Nike, to attend Duke. Allegedly they also requested the same kind of support from adidas. The family also reportedly asked Williamson to give up his and his parents’ addresses while he was at Duke and even asked for landlords’ names and monthly rent payments.

Now, Ford wants Williamson’s family to admit that they’ve received gifts and money from the university and athletic companies.

He was the No.1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and that same month he attempted to get out of his 5-year marketing deal with Prime Sports by suing them. The lawsuit might seem harsh, but the ball player’s legal team says the contract was in violation of North Carolina’s Uniform Athlete Agents Act because the company is not certified by the NBA Players Association, nor is it a registered athlete agent in North Carolina.

He was grabbed up by the agency giant Creative Artists Agency (CAA) before he even stepped foot on the hardwood. So, Ford is suing both entities for $100 million for “damages for breach of contract” and is airing out some dirty laundry in the meantime.

It should serve as no surprise that in a federal filing by attorney Michael Avenatti, that Zion Williamson, possibly the biggest college recruit in years, was trying to be swayed in making his college decision with money from big-time corporations.

Williamson played just one season at Duke before becoming the centerpiece of the New Orleans Pelicans.