No Surprise: Made In America 2020 Has Been Canceled Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

This news shouldn’t surprise anyone.

JAY-Z’s annual music festival, Made in America, will not be going down this year, Labor Day weekend, in Philadelphia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday (Jul.1), Hov’s company, Roc Nation, issued a statement dropping the inevitable news.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism, and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners, and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”

For those who already have tickets for Made in America 2020, Roc Nation said they will be honored when the festival returns in 2021. If you want a refund, ticketholders should be on the lookout for an email from Live Nation with instructions on how to get that process started.

“If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase,” detailed in its statement.

The festival was supposed to take place Sept. 5-6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Add Made in America to the long list of music festivals and other events that require mass gatherings of people that has had its wig pushed back due to COVID-19.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz