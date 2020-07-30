All of The Players Who Are Opting Out of The Upcoming 2020-21 NFL Season…So Far

The NFL is still preparing as if there is going to be a season. But if they do manage to come back, it looks like the league is going to be missing a good number of its players.

While Adam Silver is looking like a genius so far because the NBA bubble is working, the MLB and NFL are still trying to figure out this playing sports during a global pandemic thing. Major League Baseball’s season stumbled out the game due to 18 players on the Miami Marlins contracting COVID-19 resulting in the league telling the team to chill for a couple of days. Teams in the National Football League are set to open training camps while it looks like all systems are go, players have been opting out left and right.

The NFL and the NFL Player’s Association both agreed on a plan that would allow players to say nah I’m good if they were comfortable with the league’s health protocols put in place to protect them from COVID-19. Players that fall under the high-risk category could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend while those who are not, receive a $150,000 stipend. If there happens to be a situation where a member of the player’s family who contracts the virus during the season, that player can opt-out during play as well. The player must provide written notice of their decision to opt-out if they decide to take the league up on its offer. Once it is handed in, the letter will be irrevocable.

Sunday (Jul.26), it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the first player to opt-out ESPN’s Adam Schefter said. Duvernay-Tardif is the first NFL player to graduate from medical school and has been helping in the fight against COVID-19 in his native country of Canada during the offseason.

Once he made his announcement, a wave of other players began opting-out of the 2020-21 NFL season as well with the New England Patriots leading the way with the most players saying nah to playing this year. It will be something if one of the league’s superstars, like a Russell Wilson who just welcomed a brand new addition to his family, decides not to suit up this year.

Here are all the players so far that have decided not to play so…far.

Chicago Bears

DT Eddie Goldman

Buffalo Bills

DL Star Lotulelei

Denver Broncos

DL Kyle Peko

Cleveland Browns

OT Drake Dorbeck

OG Drew Forbes

Kansas City Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RB Damien Williams

Dallas Cowboys

WR Stephen Guidry

CB Maurice Canady

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Marquise Goodwin

New York Giants

OT Nate Solder

New York Jets

OL Leo Koloamatangi

Detroit Lions

DL John Atkins

Green Bay Packers

WR Devin Funchess

Carolina Panthers

LB Jordan Mack

New England Patriots

S Patrick Chung

LB Dont’a Hightower

OT Marcus Cannon

RB Brandon Bolden

FB Danny Vitale

OL Najee Toran

Baltimore Ravens

OT Andre Smith

WR De’Anthony Thomas

New Orleans Saints

TE Cole Wick

TE Jason Vander Laan

Seattle Seahawks

OG Chance Warmack

Houston Texans

DL Eddie Vanderdoes

Tenessee Titans

OT Anthony McKinney

Minnesota Vikings

DL Michael Pierce

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty