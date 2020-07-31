Unemployed Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Suspended For 8-Games By NFL

If Antonio Brown still has hopes he will be run another route on an NFL field, he will have to wait for 8-games to do so.

The NFL announced to Friday (Jul.31) that troubled free-agent wideout, Antonio Brown has been suspended for 8-games for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The decision comes from the league as Brown is still the subject of an NFL investigation in which he was accused of sexual misconduct who was commissioned to do work in his home back in 2017.

Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2020

Brown also plead no contest back in June to a felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident with a moving truck company that took place at his Hollywood, Florida home back in January. There was another incident, also in January, where he threw a bag of candy d*cks at the mother of his children.

Along with the announcement of his suspension, the NFL also stated that Brown must continue to seek counseling and treatment. The league also made sure to point out that AB could face even harsher punishment if he gets in even more trouble. Oh, and Brown could get even more games added to his already 8-game suspension, following the conclusion of another investigation. AB was accused of sexual misconduct by his former trainer. Brown claims the sexual relationship between the two was consensual. He met with the league back in November in regards to the case.

All of this news follows as Brown has been spotted working out with Lamar Jackson, who has pushed for his Baltimore Ravens to sign the free-agent receiver.

Lamar Jackson on Antonio Brown: “There’s no quit with him. That’s the type of guy we need in our locker room. I feel like our locker room is different than other locker rooms. There’s a brotherhood going on. None of that outside noise. Strictly inside.” https://t.co/gewdMZ0GCT — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 29, 2020

We guess Jackson really hasn’t been paying attention to Brown’s antics on and off the field lately.

If Brown is picked up by a team before the regular season, he will be able to participate in preseason activities. His suspension will begin after final roster reduction Sept. 5, and he will be able to return to action after the team plays 8 games. AB has not touched a football field since September 2019 when he played for the New England Patriots.

Antonio Brown announced his “retirement” on Twitter on July 20 and seemingly unretired.

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

Now he has some days to work on his “promising” music career. If you care to hear any of his songs, you can head to his Instagram page.

Photo: Miami Herald / Getty