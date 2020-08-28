STREAMED: Ty Dolla $ign Gets “Expensive” With Nicki Minaj, Cordae & Roddy Ricch Connect On “Gifted,” & More

Cordae feat. Roddy Ricch — “Gifted”

Cordae – formerly known as YBN Cordae – is back in action. On the go around, the DMV rhymer joins forces with Roddy Ricch on his new single “Gifted.”

Singer Ant Clemons provides additional vocals over an instrumental that was produced by Cordae and Bongo ByTheWay. “This the shit that I asked for,” Cordae raps on the track. “Remember last year I was mad poor / Seen my momma cry over homicides / Now she down to fly; she got a passport.”

While Cordae reflects on family life, Roddy does some of the same when he pops up on the back-and-forth joint. “My grandma got a lot of kids,” he explains. “Bought whips, foreign, no mileages / Hit Saks Fifth and got a Prada ‘fit / But I still got a lot of wallet.”

Clemons adds to the song title’s theme: “Living out my dream, my life is different / If I want it, then I’mma get it / Living every day like it’s Christmas / ‘cause I’m gifted.”

Roddy is having an incredibly strong year. He’s spent much of 2020 atop the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to DaBaby’s “Rockstar” and his own hit single “The Box.” Meanwhile, Cordae is ramping up for his follow-up to last year’s The Lost Boy.

Get “Gifted” below.

The Weeknd & Calvin Harris — “Over Now”

The Weeknd has been keeping busy all year. Following his After Hours LP, the album’s subsequent deluxe version, and a few collaborations, Abel Tesfaye is back at it with Calvin Harris on “Over Now.”

Over the track, which he co-produced with Harris, The Weeknd sings about a relationship gone wrong. “I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back,” he fires off on the track. “This time it got so bad / It’s best for me, it’s best for you.”

That theme continues throughout the track, which explores some of the ins and outs of a seemingly public romantic life. Later, he adds more personal details: “Feeding the press but we don’t speak / We’re both with somebody else so please stop calling me.”

Abel has been on a collaborative streak of late. Beyond his own material, the Canadian crooner has created cuts with Juice WRLD and Doja Cat in recent months. Meanwhile, Harris appears to be gearing up for his first album since 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

Listen to “Over Now” below.

Jaden Smith — CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3

Jaden Smith revisits his Cool Tape series with the third installment, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. The 17-song effort follows 2012’s The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1 and 2014’s CTV2.

Smith is accompanied by Justin Bieber on “Falling For You.” He’s also joined by Raury on “Endless Summer.” Elsewhere, Smith handles the vocals on his own with production assistance from frequent collaborators OmArr, Josiah Bell, and Trippy Summer Band, among others.

Jaden recently spoke about the project’s mission during an interview with Beats 1. “It’s bringing all of my fans who’ve been with me from the beginning…updating them on everything that’s been happening,” he explained. “This is also a prequel [to] SYRE, so it’s kind of taking place when I’m like 15, going all the way up to 17 and [exploring], ‘How did SYRE get trapped in the sunset?'”

Listen to CTV3 below.

Ty Dolla $ign feat. Nicki Minaj — “Expensive”

Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj are no strangers to the collaboration. After teaming up on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” and Jason Derulo’s “Swalla,” the pair reunites on “Expensive.”

Dolla co-produced the track with Blueysport, damn James! and

Williamvanzandt. He kicks things off with a verse about lavish lifestyles. “She got expensive taste / She got a slim thick waist.” In the song’s accompanying music video, Ty is overwhelmed by his love interest’s many purchases.

Nicki, who also appears in the song’s visual, comes through with some boasts of her own in the second verse. “If we go on a date, gotta blow on my cake,” she raps. “But don’t hit me if it’s tiny: girl from Xscape.” Later, she adds: “Trying to meet the plug, no sockets.”

Nicki is coming off collaborations with Doja Cat, A$AP Ferg, Meghan Trainor, and MadeinTYO, among others. Dolla’s recently worked with Kanye West, Jacob Collier, Mahalia, and more.

Watch the video for “Expensive” below.

The LOX — Living Off Xperience

The LOX lock back in. Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch reunite for Living Off Xperience, the trio’s first official project since 2017’s Filthy America…It’s Beautiful.

DMX, T-Pain, Oswin Benjamin, and Jeremih are among the LP’s guests. Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher join in for a much-anticipated Griselda and Lox collaboration. Scott Storch, Large Professor, Scram Jones and araabMUZIK are among the project’s producers.

The trio boast about the legendary crew’s status on “Think of The LOX.” “Pops always told me to think out the box,” they each rap in separate verses. “So when you think about the best, think of The LOX.”

Stream Living Off Xperience below.

Toni Braxton — Spell My Name

Two years after her Sex & Cigarettes LP, Toni Braxton returns with a new body of work. This time around, she unveils Spell My Name, a 10-track offering that features H.E.R. and Missy Elliott.

The album focuses on love from different angles. The title track, for instance, deals with age gaps in romance. “I’m a little older and I really kind of like it that way,” she sings. “Nothin’” explores life after a relationship ends: “I need your love, I’m hurtin’ / Promise you I’m worth it.” “Dance” is about closure: “I just wanna dance the love away.”

Beyond the obvious, the album’s name apparently symbolizes “Taking Out Negative Influence,” according to a tweet from July. It also marks Toni’s tenth official studio album. As noted, the project follows 2018’s Sex & Cigarettes, which featured the single “Long As I Live.”

Stream Spell My Name below.