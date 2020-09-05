Welcome Home: #OneYard Is the First-Ever Virtual HBCU Homecoming Experience

As we continue to adjust to the new world around us, the way we gather has changed-– and that includes homecoming.

Homecomings at HBCU‘s are known to be extra lit. The fall is a special time of the year at HBCU because Homecoming isn’t just a time for parties and to rub elbows with the biggest stars of the time, it’s also a period when campus stars flex their muscles. Campus queens and kings are crowned, the approved Divine Nine organizations compete in step shows and the yard, or central campus, is where you get your ‘fits off.

And if you think the festivities are canceled because of social distancing rules, you thought wrong. Welcome to One Yard– a space to virtually celebrate all things HBCU and Homecoming. One Yard is a platform which will offer informative and dope content about the culture of HBCU Homecomings. Come late September and October, One Yard will be celebrating and hosting the first-ever virtual HBCU Homecoming Experience with everything from step shows and brunch to cooking demos, and much more.

Stay locked to OneYard.co for more details and updates.

#OneYard benefits the Tom Joyner Foundation’s continued support of each and every HBCU.