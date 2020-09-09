Walmart Launches On-Demand Drone Delivery Service In North Carolina [Video]

Walmart is joining the select few manufacturers who are securing drone-based deliveries in the United States.

Mashable reports Amazon has been approved to operate drone-based deliveries and Wing (Google‘s sister company) is already making deliveries in Virginia. Walmart is now doing the same in North Carolina.

“Our latest initiative has us exploring how drones can deliver items in a way that’s convenient, safe, and – you guessed it – fast. Today, we’re taking the next step in our exploration of on-demand delivery by announcing a new pilot with Flytrex, an end-to-end drone delivery company,” Walmart wrote in an online statement, adding “The pilot launches today in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and focuses on delivering select grocery and household essential items from Walmart stores using Flytrex’s automated drones. The drones, which are controlled over the cloud using a smart and easy control dashboard, will help us gain valuable insight into the customer and associate experience, from picking and packing to takeoff and delivery.”

Walmart is still some time away from seeing millions of drone deliveries, the company statement goes on to say, however they will continue to learn more about the technology in an effort to make customers’ lives easier. Click here to watch a sample video of a Walmart drone delivery and let us know your thoughts on the innovative tech.