Salute, King: Kerby Jean-Raymond Launches ‘Your Friends In New York.’ Initiative To Empower Future Creators

A few months after Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond shared his thoughts on abolishing the police, the designer has partnered with luxury goods company Kering on an initiative that is designed to empower future creatives.

Introducing ‘Your Friends In New York.’ via social media, Jean-Raymond released the following statement:

“This groundbreaking new platform is designed to empower the next generation of innovators. Your Friends In New York. will merge fashion, art, music, philanthropy, and wellness to form an eco-system of creativity that reimagines how consumers discover and interact with brands, including including Jean-Raymond’s own brand, Pyer Moss.”

“Your Friends In New York. consists of multiple divisions including an event and experiences arm, an incubator inspired program, philanthropic initiatives, and a merchandise label. Aiming to participate in this powerful community for new talents and innovation, Kering will support as a partner. See you in the new world,” his statement adds.

“It is important to me to create and work on ventures that are future forward, involve the community at large and that will continue to help others grow in the fashion and art space,” the young legend went on to say in a statement provided to Essence. We are excited for this new venture and will continue to keep you updated.