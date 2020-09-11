Salute, King: Kerby Jean-Raymond Launches ‘Your Friends In New York.’ Initiative To Empower Future Creators

A few months after Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond shared his thoughts on abolishing the police, the designer has partnered with luxury goods company Kering on an initiative that is designed to empower future creatives.
Introducing ‘Your Friends In New York.’ via social media, Jean-Raymond released the following statement:
“This groundbreaking new platform is designed to empower the next generation of innovators. Your Friends In New York. will merge fashion, art, music, philanthropy, and wellness to form an eco-system of creativity that reimagines how consumers discover and interact with brands, including including Jean-Raymond’s own brand, Pyer Moss.”
“Your Friends In New York. consists of multiple divisions including an event and experiences arm, an incubator inspired program, philanthropic initiatives, and a merchandise label. Aiming to participate in this powerful community for new talents and innovation, Kering will support as a partner. See you in the new world,” his statement adds.
Swipe left on the post below for the full, and very entertaining, announcement.
View this post on Instagram
I always think about what my favorite creators are building in their homes and what problems they are trying to solve. What are they passionate about, even when the world has titled them “successful.” For example, what new sounds are Rick Rubin and Just Blaze experimenting with that they aren’t ready to share with the world? What inventions are Evan Spiegel and Mark Zuckerberg holding onto in their garage? What script is Spike Lee hoping to do that he doesn’t think will get supported? What’s Satoshi Nakamoto working on? For Elon Musk, during his early days building PayPal, his mind was on SpaceX and Tesla. — my mind has been here, and I’d like to introduce you to my venture “Your Friends In New York.” We promise to be imperfect but always willing to try. Thank you François-Henri Pinault, Laurent Claquin and many others for taking this leap of faith. More soon. Thank you all and see you in the new world.
“It is important to me to create and work on ventures that are future forward, involve the community at large and that will continue to help others grow in the fashion and art space,” the young legend went on to say in a statement provided to Essence. We are excited for this new venture and will continue to keep you updated.