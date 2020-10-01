“Hung Like A Horse”: Garcelle Beauvais Has Glowing Words For Good Friend Jamie Foxx’s Manhood

The Real’s newest host, Garcelle Beauvais, had her new co-hosts blushing when talking about her friendship Jamie Foxx.

If you didn’t know, Beauvais and Foxx were also castmates on Foxx’s hit comedy sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, for five seasons 1996 – 2001 on the WB. On the show, the two played coworkers at Foxx’s aunt and uncle’s hotel, King’s Tower, and had an on-and-off-again relationship. Recently on an episode of her podcast, Going To Bed With Garcelle, Beauvais revealed some romantic tension between the two, and Loni Love wanted her new co-host to elaborate further.

Love spoke about the time Foxx was a guest on the daytime talk show and recalled when he mentioned that he and Beauvais should have been more than just friends. In response, Beauvais told her co-hosts:

“We have a great friendship, I love him, but you know sometimes – if we got together, we probably wouldn’t be the friends we are right now.”

Love was intrigued, but she clearly wanted to know more about Beauvais’ “hung like a horse” description when she spoke on Foxx’s manhood. Fancy got the ladies of The Real, specifically Adrienne Bailon and Jeezy’s boo, Jeannie Mai, to blush when she said that Jamie’s junk just “rolled out.”

“We did 100 episodes right. Every now and then, he’d have to rip off a pair of pants, or do some comedic act or whatever, however you want to say it. And it came out, honey, it rolled out.”

Garcelle also hinted that there is a possibility there for some romance to still happen between them when she said, “I love him so much. Never say never, who knows?”

Those are some glowing words that we are sure to have piqued the interests of women worldwide who are big fans of Jamie Foxx. You can watch the entire segment below.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty