Ivy Park x Adidas Round Up: Celebs Show Off Their ‘Drip 2’ From Beyoncé

Beyoncé is back in the giving mood and surprising groups of her friends, influencers, creators and activists with new drip from her second Adidas x Ivy Park collection, ‘Drip 2’.
Unlike last time when Beyonce only gifted the Adidas x Ivy Park drop to her closest celebrity friends, this time Beyoncé was feeling a little more generous and included superfans like Deron Jordan, Ziwe Fumudoh and 13-year-old Lyric Chanel, who is currently battling brain cancer, in her latest list of recipients.
Janet Mock showed off her amazing figure in a green leotard while reminding us of the importance of voting. She paired her gorgeous photo with the caption, “the most important drop is at the ballot box.—@weareivypark,” and we absolutely stan a woke Queen.
Of course Beyoncé’s mom, Ms. Tina Lawson, came through and represented for her eldest daughter. She wore an olive green set with a matching coat and asked us all, “where is your park???”.
Kerry Washington looked super zen in her Instagram video where she showed off her rolling clothing rack full of ‘Drip 2’. In the video, she thanked Beyoncé, Ivy Park and Adidas for her new clothes, gave us a full fashion show and even hit a few yoga poses in front of the signature flower backdrop…all while the beat to Beyoncé’s ‘Countdown’ played in the background, of course.
Singer Kehlani showed off her ‘Drip 2’ delivery with her adorable daughter, Adeya Nomi, by her side. We wonder if Adeya got some ‘mini drip’ from Bey, too!
Funny girl Lala Milan modeled her ‘Drip 2’ and wore a dark green sweatshirt, matching dark green skirt and set the look off with lime green sneakers and a lime green fanny pack.
Super Beyhive members, Deron Jordan and Ziwe Fumudoh, modeled their drips on Instagram as well, thanking Beyoncé for the “gorgeous and iconic pieces.”
And finally, Marsai Martin looked all grown up while rocking a light blue tank with a matching fanny pack, and of course, serving face on the ‘Gram.
We love to see it!
