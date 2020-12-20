‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Monet Has To Put The “Family First” After Cane’s Bonehead Decisions

Previously on Power Book II: Ghost, Riq discovered Riley’s secret and lied about her to Brayden, causing the couple to split. Professor Milgram and Zeke are smashing. Professor Jabari is jealous and believes his ex is sleeping with Riq. Cane didn’t learn after his dad Lorenzo taught him a painful lesson after he accidentally hit Monet and continued to act out, ultimately getting arrested, meaning missing out on a money drop where Monet was almost killed but was saved by Riq.

Riq Links Back Up With Effie, Tommy 2.0 aka Brayden Wants To Move That White Girl (Cocaine)

Business is picking up again, but supply is still low, but the two young college drug dealers are happy to have some money rolling in. After his lesson in the school of hard knocks, aka the corner, Brayden has become more ambitious and suggests to make up for the shortage of weed and pills suggests they should sell booger sugar on campus. Riq shuts down the idea immediately cause he knows they would be way in over their heads if they decided to sell cocaine.

Riq is also having romance issues still. In last week’s episode, he and Angela Valdez 2.0, aka Lauren, almost had a moment together, but Riq stopped it after realizing he had blood on his shirt and if she saw it, his secret would be out. After a tense moment in the classroom, Lauren and Riq decide to head back to his dorm room to have a much-needed conversation. Riq and Lauren almost patch things up but are interrupted when Effie shows up.

Effie is at Stansfield for homecoming, and she is looking to make some money. Riq is not too pleased, and he dismisses her. He decides to have a conversation with his mom and asks her for advice regarding dealing with someone you don’t like. Tasha uses her relationship with Ghost as an example and tells her son that she got his dad to trust her, and she suggests her son go the same route with his issue.

Taking his mother’s advice, Riq buries the hatchet with Effie, who clearly still likes him. The two decide to work together and even pushes cocaine on camp. They even rekindle their relationship again. Things are looking good, and much-needed cash is flowing in. But as we learn on this show, nothing good lasts forever.

While at dinner with his obnoxiously rich family, Brayden discovers that cocaine is being sold at Stansfield when his brother has a nosebleed associated with abusing booger sugar. Plus, his sister spills the beans. When Brayden returns to campus, he presses Riq about it and asks if Effie is back, but Riq plays dumb. Brayden eventually finds out that Effie sells cocaine at Stansfield after his sister recognizes her and outs her as her dealer.

Brayden is not happy and confronts Riq about his lying and basically tells him that he doesn’t want to work with Riq anymore. So not only is Riq assed out cause Effie is gone, his sidekick wants nothing to do with him either. It also doesn’t help that 2-Bit is back and is harassing him for money, telling him that he needs to pay him $24,000 or he is going to kill him.

Riq is in a world of trouble once again.

Professor Jabari Is Using Riq’s Life Story For His New Book

Professor Jabari is a whole mess. The man really believes that Professor Milgram is sleeping with Riq. To find out if his suspicions are correct, he fooled Riq into writing a paper for extra credit, hoping that Riq will reveal his relationship with his professor. Jabari is also now using Riq’s life story to save his struggling writing career. Meanwhile, Professor Milgram is letting Zeke pound her cakes to smithereens.

Jabari decides to follow Riq for more information on his student after reading his paper, honestly believing that Riq was talking about Professor Milgram. He finds out that Riq engages in extracurricular activities off-campus and even finds out about Riq’s course correct scheme to move drugs around campus.

Jabari’s first instinct is to alert Professor Milgram about his discovery but decides to keep it under wraps because it will make great material for his book that the publisher is loving. The only issue is, he doesn’t have an ending for his latest book, but he might have just found the conclusion that has been eluding him.

When he returns to campus to finish working on his book, Jabari decides to download the course correct app to see what Riq is doing.

Uh oh.

Cane Hating On Riq Almost Ruins Zeke’s Future Basketball Career, Gets Kicked Out of The Family

We didn’t think there was a family worse than the St. Patrick clan, but the Tejada’s said to hold their beer. Everything is going right for Zeke at the moment. Riq is doing his school work and helping him get his grades up to play college basketball. He is taking Professor Milgram to pound town, and he is whipped to boot. Plus, it’s homecoming, and the scouts are in town to watch him play.

We can’t say the same for Cane, who is now the prodigal son after his previous stunts that have landed him in the dog house with his mother and father. The Tejada’s enforcer is J E A L O U S of Riq and the fact Monet trusts him so much. So he decides to enlist the help of the GTG goons to take him out.

The plan is for one of them to get Riq alone during the homecoming game and shank him. At the homecoming game, Riq sits with the Tejada’s but has to step away to meet with 2-Bit to give him his money. At the time, Riq doesn’t know one of the GTG members is there waiting for the opportunity, but he quickly notices he is being followed.

Riq decides to make a break for it, and his pursuer quickly follows. Riq tells 2-Bit to meet him at the pool, and that’s where he runs to. He engages with the GTG member and almost meets his fate, but 2-Bit comes in the nick of time, saving him. 2-Bit helps Riq cover up the murder, making it look like a student that accidentally drowned. 2-Bit also ups the fee from $24K to $50K. They also learn that whoever was behind the setup was actively talking to the person trying to kill him.

With Effie gone, getting that kind of cash might be impossible, plus Riq is spooked after his ordeal with his bootleg assassin. The one person who will really have to deal with the consequences of the failed hit is Cane. The GTG crew is not feeling they are down a crew member and decided to get some payback. They decide to hurt Cane by going after Zeke, who the family is hoping will be the clean money cash cow they need when he reaches the pros.

Following his game, Zeke and two of his teammates, one of them being Dru’s closeted boo, hit the club to celebrate his good night. Dru arrives and is disappointed to see bae still pretending to be straight, not to ruin his chances at getting to the NBA. After a night of drinking, they leave the club but are approached by the GTG crew, who are out for revenge. The crew’s leader knocks Zeke on the floor and is threatening to shoot him in the knee, which will ruin his career. Dru tries his best to reason with the mad goon, even offering himself as the sacrificial lamb, but the GTG leader ain’t trying to hear it.

Dru decides to take action and rushes the goon before he can shoot Zeke. Dru’s anger finally surfaces and beats the crap out of the goon, scaring off closeted boo. Word gets back to Monet, and she is not pleased and thinks this was all Dru’s fault at first.

Poor Dru.

Dru is mad that he had to endure their mother’s wrath and confronts Cane, who is once again hiding out at his girlfriend’s house. Dru tells Cane what happened, and the two agree that the GTG gang has to pay for what they did. Dru also promises not to tell Monet. Cane heads over to the GTG’s hideout and takes out two crew members, leaving the leader alive. After roughing him up a bit, but not killing him like he was supposed to do instead of making him work for him directly, a huge no, no.

Back at the Tejada household, Dru doesn’t keep his word and does tell Monet after she reveals that she knows that it was Cane’s plan to take out Riq that started all of this. Cane shows up at the house thinking everything is all good but is met at the door by Diana, who tells him he is no longer welcomed there. She hands him some cash and tells him to leave the city. Monet is watching from the upstairs window as he angrily walks away.

Monet knows she has a huge mess she has to clean up thanks to Cane’s actions and decides to meet with Riq. He is not very trusting of the Tejada family, and Monet understands that. She tells Riq that Cane is out of the family but doesn’t promise him that she can protect him from Cane. She tells him that if Cane does come after him again, she won’t retaliate against him if he has to kill Cane, but she does point out that Riq cannot go after her son. She also tells Riq that his mother can no longer call Lorenzo making threats.

The two agree to the new terms and walk off. Things are getting extremely spicy Power Book II: Ghost.

Photos: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost