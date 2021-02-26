New Magic Grooming Collection Keeps Black Mens’ Beards Flourishing

Black History Month means an emphasis on Black men’s grooming products, which is all good. But a new collection from Magic is particularly appropriate since the brand has been catering to the needs of Black men for over 100 years.

Whether it’s due to quarantining or because you’ve decided it’s aesthetically pleasing (or maybe you’re from Philly), beards have been in full effect for quite some time now. And in that regard, upkeep is essential since looking like a scruffy, unkempt mess should be avoided at all costs.

Magic’s new collections helps out with an Exfoliating Scrub, Beard Butter, and a 3-in-1 Wash, to keep you feeling barbershop fresh but from the crib—we are still in the midst of a pandemic, after all.

The Exfoliating scrub is made from cocoa and shea butters, which softern, and cedarwood and avocado oils, which moisturize as well as sweet orange peel and gently exfoliates the skin and detangles your beard. The 3-In-1 Wash removes dirty and eliminates any funk to leave you cleansed and fresh. The Beard Butter moisturizes and softens your beard all day. Besides just your beard, all the products work well on your face and scalp and retail for a reasonable $7.99

“Black men are trendsetters, especially when it comes to beards. We want to let our facial hair grow but also want both our beard and our skin to feel soft, that’s why I’m so excited about these products,” says Derick Monroe, Celebrity Hairstylist and Brand Ambassador for SoftSheen-Carson in a statement. “I happen to be blessed in the beard department, but even if you have some scruff, a full beard, or something in between, you just have to own it and use products like these that make you look and feel your best.”

All three products are Infused with Cocoa Butter and Cedarwood Oil, and it makes for a smooth but not overpowering scent. It also touts that it lacks parabens or drying alcohols, but it instead formulated to moisturize and soften as not to offend anyone who may come close to your whiskers. Cassius tried the products for ourselves and we were impressed.