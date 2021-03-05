STREAMED: Drake Drops “Scary Hours 2,” Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Connect For Two Tracks, & More

Drake — Scary Hours 2

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy remains elusive, but the Toronto superstar is still dropping off new music. Three years after releasing his Scary Hours EP, Champagne gets fright-filled once again by unleashing three new songs on the sequel EP.

Drizzy tapped frequent collaborator Rick Ross (“Lemon Pepper Freestyle”) and rising hitmaker Lil Baby (“What’s Next”) for this project. He also nabbed 40, Supah Mario, Maneesh, Cardo, Dez Wright, Boi 1da, and AP on the production side of things.

“Summer, all I did was rest, okay?” Drizzy explains on the opening cut, “What’s Next.” “New Years, all I did was stretch, okay? / On Valentine’s Day, I had sex, okay? / We’ll see what’s about to happen next, okay?”

The intro cut also received a music video directed by Theo Skudra. It’s an extravagant clip, full of snow and fancy whips. It also works as another Drake ode to Canada, as sections of the video were shot at the world-famous CN Tower.

Next up, on “Wants and Needs,” Mr. Graham name-checks sometimes-friend, sometimes-foe Kanye West. “Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus,” he raps on the cut. “But soon as I start confessing my sins, he wouldn’t believe us.”

Finally, on the pensive “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” Aubrey reflects on memories that have turned into memes. “360 up front, it all comes full circle,” he raps. “Class photographs, Sandy had me on my Urkel.” He also breaks down fatherhood: “Dropped him off at school, big day for my little man / Recess hits, daddy probably made another M / School bell rings and I’m out there to get him again.”

Scary Hours 2 is presumably a pre-cursor to the hotly-awaited Certified Lover Boy, which was expected by many last year. The project is now slated to arrive at some point in 2021. Listen to the full Scary Hours 2 below.

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) — “Intro” + “Leave the Door Open”

Silk Sonic has arrived. The highly-anticipated duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak landed a one-two punch with the release of “Intro” and “Leave the Door Open.” The two songs are expected to appear on a full-length album to follow.

“Intro” is an aptly-titled brief introduction to the new high-powered tag-team. “We gon’ lock this groove intact,” they sing. “Don’t have us lock this groove down for nothing / We got what you came to see.” Bootsy Collins, who will reportedly act as the master of ceremonies on the album, also lends his voice to the track.

“Leave the Door Open” is the group’s lead single. Produced by D’Mile, the new track blends Anderson’s stylings with Bruno’s magic to make the Silk Sonic potion. The duo also dropped a performance-based music video for the cut, which was directed by Bruno and Florent Dechard.

Up next, the duo will release their joint project, An Evening with Silk Sonic. Watch the vintage-inspired visual for “Leave the Door Open” below.

Baby Keem — “no sense”

Baby Keem’s buzz continues to grow as the upstart unveils new music. After confirming his pgLang signing under mentors Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free, the rising MC keeps pushing with “no sense.”

Keem shows off his multifaceted style on the track, which he produced alongside Jahaan Sweet. “Why you showing out because you’re with your friends?” he asks. “Don’t be showing out when you’re with your friends…It makes no sense.”

Keem appeared alongside Kendrick on the cover of i-D last year. During a conversation with Lamar, he explained what pgLang means to him.

“I’ve seen pgLang before it was even an idea that came to fruition,” he said. “It’s sticking to and believing in something, even when you don’t know how it will be created, and it starts out as just a small idea. I believed in it, and I stuck to it and now everything is paying off. So I’ve seen it from when there was no idea, to now. So to me, pgLang represents loyalty and trust.”

Listen to “no sense” below.

Maroon 5 feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “Beautiful Mistakes”

Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion unite on the alternative band’s latest single, “Beautiful Mistakes.”

Andrew Goldstein and blackbear produced the track, which finds Adam Levine singing about a heartbreak. “I fill my days with the way you walk,” he croons. “And fill my nights with broken dreams / I make up lies inside my head / Like one day you’ll come back to me.”

Tina Snow works in references to Adam’s lyrics for her portion of the track. “You did me wrong cause I let you,” she sings. “Usually I like my situations beneficial / Doing something different got me looking stupid / The only way I’m coming back to you is if you dream it…lucid.”

A lyric video for the track is out now and a music video is slated to arrive soon. Listen to the song and follow along with the lyrics below.