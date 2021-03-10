KFC’s New Air Jordan 4-Inspired Slippers Will Keep You Cozy While Enjoying Chicken & The Game

KFC is trying to prove to the world that it can do more than just make fried chicken right.

The popular fast-food company already showed it has ambitions of delving into other markets with the release of its own fully-functional game console that can also keep your chicken warm while gaming. Now, for its next trick, KFC is dropping a pair of slippers.

Right on time for March Madness, KFC Canada announced a pair of basketball-inspired slippers that look strikingly similar to the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fire Red” that is perfect for “kickin’ back and diggin’ into a bucket, couchside — all while watching your team get buckets, courtside.”

The slippers come in a white, red, and black silhouette, a nod to the brand’s color scheme while featuring similar details from the Jordan 4, with small twists like the Colonel’s face replacing the Jumpman logo on tongue, plus the late founder’s signature on the slippers sidewall.

The slippers also feature fully-functional shoelaces to secure a snug fit and a “grippy” sole to give you some traction. The slippers will arrive as part of KFC Canada’s “BUCKETDROP” raffle, which launches March 11 and ending on March 14. If you’re interested in securing a pair, you can head here to enter the raffle.

Don’t worry, we don’t think you have to worry about bots gobbling these joints up.

Photo: KFC