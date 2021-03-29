KITH Launches Capsule Collection With HBO To Honor Network’s Legacy

Fifty years ago, in January 1971, New York City’s Sterling Manhattan Cable Television became the first urban television system in the United States to run coaxial cables all under the streets and throughout the city’s buildings to transmit programming. Then, in November of the same year, SMC’s founder Charles Dolan, father of James Dolan – yes, that James Dolan – convinced Time-Life, Inc. to financially back his venture in creating the country’s first pay-for-TV service. And Home Box Office (HBO) was born.

Half a century later, Kith is releasing a collection in cooperation with HBO, commemorating the channel’s heritage and its role for so many Gen X’ers and Gen Y’ers in their comings-of-age. “Together, we will be highlighting HBO’s most iconic television series,” Kith announced on Instagram. “Our first capsule pays homage to legacy of HBO. Hoodies and tees that have undergone our vintage wash process featuring some of their original logos.”

The video posted to IG draws its inspiration from HBO’s memorable “Feature Presentation” Opening Credits, and it evokes the same nostalgia that you might have had come over you before episodes of Fraggle Rock or The Ray Bradbury Theater. The caption further hints, “Some series include Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Sopranos, with more coming in the future.”

While fans of other classic programs like The Wire, Sex and the City, or Game of Thrones wait to learn more about their favorite series’ drop dates, it will also be fascinating to see how Kith honors The Larry Sanders Show.

Right now, you can get the first run of wares by checking out Kith.com or visit one of their brick-and-mortar locations. And stay up on the newest info about when the Kith x HBO collection celebrates more legendary HBO shows in the future.